VENICE — There will be a potable water outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 30 as part of the Venetian Parkway Utility Relocation Project.
The affected areas will be:
• all of Colonial Manor Mobile Park.
• 1215 and 1219 Karen Drive.
• 1011 through 1079 Robert St. (odd and even addresses).
• 1206 through 1230 Ridgewood Ave. (even addresses only).
• 1020 through 1075 Lillian St. (odd and even addresses)
• 1015 through 1071 Venetian Parkway (odd addresses only)
• 1016, 1252, 1254, 1256 and 1258 Barbara Drive.
People in the affected areas will be required to boil water, or use bottled water, for drinking and cooking purposes until the boil water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours.
The project includes excavating to locate existing utilities, remove the road surface and install new gravity sewer.
The roadway will remain open to local traffic only.
For more information, call the Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
