ENGLEWOOD — Organizers say they are cautiously optimistic Englewood will be the stage in November for the sixth annual Englewood Beach Waterfest and Offshore Powerboat Association’s World Championship.
“(Waterfest) will be working closely with our local and county government officials, first responders and ancillary organizations to move cautiously toward the planning of this year’s event,” Steve Gardiner, Waterfest president, said in a news release.
Waterfest, including Gardiner and its board of directors, is an all-volunteer event.
Like previous years, Waterfest turns to the community for its success.
OPA racing plans
Like Waterfest, the Offshore Powerboat Association is navigating the pandemic cautiously.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, OPA curtailed its racing season. The association has tentatively scheduled its first race for the 2020 season for
