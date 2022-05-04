Waterford residents and a matching grant from the Louis & Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust resulted in another successful food drive to benefit the South County Food Pantry.
In 2016, the Waterford community’s first food drive for the food pantry was a companion event to an Easter Walk-a-thon.
From that small beginning, which yielded a partial carload, the semi-annual event has grown to bring in money as well as food.
The most recent food drive to benefit the SCFP was held Saturday, April 23.
Dianne Chrismer spearheads the organization of volunteers for the event, which is held on a Saturday morning in spring and fall at the Waterford Sports Club.
It’s publicized in the Waterford Watch, along with email blasts to residents, and signage in front of each neighborhood the week prior to each drive.
The volunteers assist with promotion as well as collecting, sorting, packing, loading and delivering to the South County Food Pantry, which serves Venice, Nokomis, Laurel, and Osprey. The SCFP also is an all-volunteer organization.
Even though COVID-19 hampered food drives due to health and safety reasons, the pandemic brought the benefit of the Louis & Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust to match donated dollars.
Between the Flanzer Trust matching funds and the Waterford group offering a few enticing “raffle items” for those who donated both “food and money,” the Waterford community has increased its donations year after year.
Volunteers for the current drive were: Lynda and John Busscher, Karen Bessette, Dianne Chrismer and Jay Barrett, Tina Fullen, Gail and Tom Lanigan, Donna Macdonald, Marge and Mike Murphy, Andrea Payne, Jayne and Ed Sendler, Sue and Chuck Tyger, and Cynthia Van Zandt.
