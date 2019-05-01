Education, experience and enthusiasm make Jon Watson the ideal person to set up Venice’s new Dale Laning & Julia Cousins Laning Research Center.
The city’s curator and collections manager worked on historical and archival collections in museums and history centers in Michigan, Montana, New Mexico and Key West before moving to Venice this past year.
He hit the ground running by setting up several new exhibits in the Triangle Inn, the city’s first museum and archives home. As the city’s collection of archival items and artifacts grew, the former inn was in danger of collapsing under the weight.
Watson arrived at just the right time to oversee the renovation of a 1950s-era house at 222 W. Milan Ave., site of the Dale Laning and Julia Cousin Laning Archive & Research Center. It is located across the street from the Triangle Inn, west of the new library.
A large donation from Julia Cousins Laning for museum expansion saved the historic inn and the ever-growing collection. To honor the multi-faceted history of Venice, there are items relating to the John Nolen-planned community, the winter home of the Kentucky Military Institute for some 40 years. Also important is the history of the U.S. Army airbase for training fighter pilots during World War II and, finally, the home of The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus from 1960-92 and its Clown College from its founding in 1968 to its closing in Venice in 1996.
From the arrival of 1868-era homesteaders, with such names as Knight, Webb, Currie, Blackburn and Roberts, to rich and famous investors like Dr. Fred Albee and Bertha Honore Palmer and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, the city’s fortunes ebbed and flowed even as its historical significance grew.
The research center is the new home of the city’s archives and historical collection. The Triangle Inn remains the city’s museum, but its ever-growing collection of historical papers and artifacts needed additional and safer space for its preservation.
Watson will continue to design exhibits for the Triangle Inn while also supervising the archives in its new and more protective home. The new research center will also provide a place for researchers.
“I designed a nice public space up front,” Watson said. “Two or three people can work comfortably there.”
A collapsible archival storage system is being installed to hold the city’s collection of historical archives and items. Each set of shelves is on a track which allows it to be moved laterally. More shelving sections can be fit in a smaller footprint, and when a storm threatens, the shelving units can be collapsed together as one nearly seamless box, offering extra protection. Watson said the system cost about $30,000 and should be completely installed and in use by May, allowing for a grand opening of the new research center in June.
The building also is being equipped with a backup air conditioning system for the protection of the collection. The city plans to rent generators to provide emergency power to four additional locations housing archival and other material.
In his first six months on the job, Watson also acted as museum manager for a time, running day-to-day operations while building two permanent exhibits and one temporary exhibit.
The research center’s progress is meshing well with work needed on the Triangle Inn. The largest new permanent exhibit in the inn’s main room is being dismantled and stored in the former garage of the research building while new hurricane-proof windows are being installed in the inn. The exhibits will be reinstalled as soon as that renovation is completed.
Despite everything on his plate, Watson said he is “toying with the idea of updating the museum’s fossil room.”
Collection management in Venice has come a long way since the early days when newspaper clippings were scotch-taped to typing paper, dated and filed in a simple manila folder.
While previous museum directors and curators improved the organization of the Venice collection, Watson has the experience to complete the task of insuring that the museum’s collection is properly cataloged, documented and safely preserved while being safely housed and handled.
In past positions at other museums, Watson successfully acquired research grants and supervised the scanning of as many as 30,000 items while also maintaining, cleaning and monitoring artifacts within exhibits. He also assisted archival researchers and maintained and updated archival databases.
At a previous job, Watson secured a federal grant to scan some 10,000 Buffalo Bill Cody items onto archival paper and compile a searchable database of the items.
Watson has researched what it would cost to convert past editions of the Venice Gondolier Sun, which were given to the archives in bound volumes of the actual papers, as well as converting editions which were transferred to microfilm many years ago. He has applied for a $70,000 grant from the American Association for State and Local History. While that likely will not be enough to cover all the editions, it is hoped that it should at least cover the cost of converting the bound papers in the most need.
The curator’s historyWatson said his first big job as a curator was in Montana.
“Good thing about Montana is that there are not many with history degrees out there,” he said. “That helped my career.”
He has degrees in public history with concentrations in museum studies and collections or archive management. From Montana, he headed to New Mexico and a bigger museum with oil money behind it. He also lived in Texas.
With a master’s degree in hand he headed to the Florida Keys and a diving museum at Islamorada. While there he taught classes in proper research techniques, learned new software, maintained artifacts and handled every aspect of that facility’s workload at some point.
“I wanted to live there,” he said.
He might have returned to Detroit. Instead, he was hired in Venice in March 2017.
“All my buddies did business degrees,” he said. “Lucky I rediscovered history. It is important to do something important down the line.”
For every job, he competed against 100 or so candidates.
“Now I am happy and have a better job.”
He has done it all in those different places. In Venice he can put it all together. Once the new archives/research center is complete, he plans to keep it open to the public for researching on Thursday and Friday. He will do seasonal exhibits in the fall and in January and monitor the permanent exhibits such as the one about Venice.
