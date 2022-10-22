SARASOTA — Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is proud to announce its 2022-23 board of trustees, who are charged with sharing their expertise and providing guidance to the arts organization.
WBTT has named five new trustees to the board for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
New to the board this year are Nancy Flanagan, Kimberly Parris, Lee Rainer, Dr. Donald Reaves and Asa Thomas-Harris. WBTT trustees serve three-year terms.
The five join chair Doris A. Johnson and trustees Cheryl Anderson (treasurer), Ali Bahaj, Chris Caswell (secretary), Kitty Cranor, Michael Gardiner, Sy Goldblatt, Michele Hooper, Penelope Kingman, Dr. John Maupin, Howard Millman, Dr. Randall Morgan, Marian Moss (vice chair), Mona Rankin, Dona Scott and Eva Slane.
WBTT is grateful to departing trustees Margie Nellum Lee and Lois Watson for their dedicated service. They will join Andrew Economos, June Gordon and Mary Ann Robinson as members of WBTT’s honorary board of trustees.
“We are so excited to welcome these new trustees to the board,” said Executive Director Julie Leach. “They each bring a unique background, professional experience and skillset to the table in service to our organization.
“We are ever-grateful for WBTT’s dedicated and passionate volunteer leadership and are looking forward to a wonderful year of theater, artist training and education programs.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.