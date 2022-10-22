Doris Johnson chairs WBTT board

Doris Johnson is the chair of the board of trustees at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, which recently named five new members.

SARASOTA — Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is proud to announce its 2022-23 board of trustees, who are charged with sharing their expertise and providing guidance to the arts organization.

WBTT has named five new trustees to the board for the 2022-23 fiscal year.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments