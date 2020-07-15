SARASOTA — Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe received $50,0000 in National Endowment for the Arts funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, it announced in a news release.
The NEA is funding 855 arts organizations with $44.5 million in funds for salaries, artist fees and facilities costs.
“As our stages continue to be dark due to the coronavirus pandemic, and revenues have gone to basically zero, this financial support will be critical in helping us to keep our staff and vendors paid and our facilities attended to,” WBTT executive director Julie Leach said. “We are grateful for the CARES Act funding, and appreciative of the careful consideration of the NEA. We will put these funds to good use.”
According to the NEA, the CARES Act recognizes the “nonprofit arts industry is an important sector of America’s economy.”
“The NEA awards will help recipient entities and their employees endure the economic hardships caused by the forced closure of their operations due to the spread of COVID-19,” the news release said. “As part of this important investment, the Arts Endowment has designed a plan to expedite the distribution of funds to help retain as many jobs as possible, as quickly as possible. These funds are intended to help save jobs in the arts sector and keep the doors open to the thousands of organizations that add value to America’s economy and the creative life of our communities.”
For more information about WBTT, visit www.westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.
