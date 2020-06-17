One way or another, Selby Gardens and West Coast Black Theatre Troupe are bringing Selby Gardens to you.
The West Coast Black Theatre Troupe was to perform at Selby Gardens’ downtown Sarasota campus for Dali Nights this month, but due to COVID-19, Dali Nights was cancelled.
Instead, they brought back Rockin’ Down Fairytale Lane in the Gardens.
Rockin’ Down Fairytale Lane is a rousing, family-friendly original musical comedy from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe that gives familiar fairy tales a new twist. The performance was recorded live on the Selby Gardens stage in summer 2018 and is available via video streaming for a limited time. Audiences of all ages will follow a new story line featuring fairy tale characters such as Jack (of giant beanstalk fame), Snow White, Prince Charming, Goldilocks, the three little pigs and more.
Ariel Blue, Earley Dean and Henry Washington star, along with other familiar Troupe members, with book by WBTT founder and artistic director Nate Jacobs and Joey James, with music, lyrics and direction by Jacobs.
Be prepared to laugh happily ever after.
Rockin’ Down Fairytale Lane is available to stream online now through Sunday.
Tickets are $15 and include all applicable fees. See the show via your computer, tablet, smartphone or smart TV. Once you purchase your ticket, you will receive an email confirmation with instructions.
Select the performance at the top right and click "Buy" to continue with your purchase.
For more information, go to https://westcoastblacktheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.