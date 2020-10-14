Let them entertain you

WBTT musicians Etienne “EJ” Porter, left, James ‘Jay’ Dodge II and Todd Bellamy will perform in outdoor concerts for WBTT.

 PHOTO BY SORCHA AUGUSTINE

SARASOTA — While its freshly renovated theater remains empty due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is determined to keep its artists working and the community entertained, albeit safely.

The arts organization presents an open-air concert series that began recently featuring a live band led by resident music director and bass player James “Jay” Dodge II, accompanying a variety of popular WBTT artists, in WBTT’s newly created safe, outdoor seating area.

Joining Dodge were Todd Bellamy, piano; Jamar Camp, auxiliary keys; Brad Foutch, guitar; and Etienne “EJ” Porter, drums.

Raleigh Mosely, Henry Washington and more of WBTT’s favorite singers belt out soul hits of the 1970s.

“I decided to begin our open-air series with what WBTT does best,” said Nate Jacobs, WBTT’s founder and artistic director. “I feel the music of the ’70s is the perfect choice to lift the hearts and

