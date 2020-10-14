SARASOTA — While its freshly renovated theater remains empty due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is determined to keep its artists working and the community entertained, albeit safely.
The arts organization presents an open-air concert series that began recently featuring a live band led by resident music director and bass player James “Jay” Dodge II, accompanying a variety of popular WBTT artists, in WBTT’s newly created safe, outdoor seating area.
Joining Dodge were Todd Bellamy, piano; Jamar Camp, auxiliary keys; Brad Foutch, guitar; and Etienne “EJ” Porter, drums.
Raleigh Mosely, Henry Washington and more of WBTT’s favorite singers belt out soul hits of the 1970s.
“I decided to begin our open-air series with what WBTT does best,” said Nate Jacobs, WBTT’s founder and artistic director. “I feel the music of the ’70s is the perfect choice to lift the hearts and
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.