Lost in the excitement of life returning to some semblance of normality is the reason that we can get our hair cut again — social distancing.
The battle against COVID-19 isn’t over just because scissors are snipping, however.
It wasn’t necessarily by choice, of course, that we stayed 6 feet away from other people and wore masks when we went out, or stayed home if we didn’t have to be out.
But it all worked. A study published May 14 by the University of Kentucky estimates that the spread of COVID-19 would have been 10 times worse by April 27 if no shelter-at-home orders had been in place.
Take away “large event bans, school closures, closures of entertainment venues, gyms, bars, and restaurant dining areas” and the spread would have been 35 times worse, the study states.
Imagine 20,000 cases of COVID-19 in Sarasota County, instead of the 647 reported on Tuesday. That was the nightmare scenario public health officials were trying to — and did — prevent.
As a result, Gov. Ron DeSantis relaxed his executive order and we can go to the beach again, or out to dinner, or to the gym.
He didn’t, however, release us from social distancing protocols. A spike in COVID-19 cases not explainable by the fact that more people are being tested almost certainly brings back the restrictions so many chafed under.
So it’s concerning to see people crowding together in large groups, or not wearing masks. Sure, they’re an annoyance and not a guarantee against catching or transmitting COVID-19, but every bit helps.
Part of the problem is that social distancing is a victim of its own success.
Because the spread of the disease was inhibited, the county has had far fewer cases than if nothing had been done. Between that and privacy laws, the disease itself has been kind of invisible locally.
Under those circumstances it’s easy to conclude it just wasn’t as serious as it was made out to be, and to rationalize letting precautions slide even though they remain in effect, believing you either won’t get it, or it won’t be that bad if you do.
But that’s wrongheaded in two ways.
First, there’s no way to know how COVID-19 would affect you. Some people never exhibit symptoms, while others are put into medically induced comas, connected to ventilators and treated for multi-organ failure.
In Sarasota County, more than 12% of infected people have died.
Second, abandoning social distancing isn’t just assuming the risk that you’ll get sick; it’s also assuming the risk that you may infect people who come into contact with you.
Coronavirus symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear, if they do at all, but an infected person is contagious the whole time. Contract it and you could leave the virus everywhere you go for two weeks until/unless you get sick and go into quarantine.
“Well, people need to protect themselves,” you might say. And they do. But a mask on you is better protection for them than their own mask, and two masks are better than one.
File it under the Golden Rule. If you don’t want someone to make you sick, don’t make anyone else sick.
So, wear a mask and keep your distance. You may save a life — and it may be your own.
