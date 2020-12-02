SARASOTA — Asolo Rep rings in the holiday season with “We Need a Little Christmas,” a holiday concert under the stars — perfect for the whole family.
“We Need a Little Christmas” will be performed at Asolo Rep’s newly constructed Terrace Stage, an open-air venue located in front of its box office at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. It previews Dec. 17, opens Dec. 18 and runs through Jan. 3.
The production was conceived by and will be co-directed by Asolo Rep producing artistic director Michael Donald Edwards and associate artistic director Celine Rosenthal, and music directed by Tony nominee Steve Orich (Broadway: “Jersey Boys,” “The Cher Show” and more, Asolo Rep: “The Music Man,” “Ragtime,” “Beatsville,” “Josephine,” “Pulse”).
A little bit camp. A little bit sentimental. A whole lot of fun. “We Need a Little Christmas” is a joyful celebration of the season’s spirit of togetherness. Brimming with colorful re-imaginations of your favorite holiday and musical theater songs, this not-to-miss production will star some of Asolo Rep’s most beloved artists alongside a live orchestra. Because, while 2020 has been filled with doom and gloom, the magic of live theater is definitely not cancelled.
“‘We Need a Little Christmas’ is, of course, a song from Jerry Herman’s iconic musical ‘Mame,’” Rosenthal said. “But our holiday concert is about so much more than Christmas – it is a celebration of our patrons finally coming home to the theater. We chose this title because of what the song represents: persevering and rejoicing no matter what obstacles may stand in your way.”
A celebrated performer, Matthew McGee (Asolo Rep: “The Music Man,” “Rhinoceros,” “Living on Love,” “Josephine”) will lead the all-star ensemble as the emcee, bringing some of the most beloved divas of all time to life with a little holiday flair. Asolo Rep associate artist and award-winning director Peter Amster will make his Asolo Rep onstage debut. The cast also includes Ann Morrison (Broadway: “Merrily We Roll Along” [OBC], Asolo Rep: “The Sound of Music,” “Beatsville”), Jenny Kim-Godfrey (Asolo Rep: “The Music Man”) and Eileen B. Lymus.
“In this world-altering moment, we recognize the profound need to create a sense of camaraderie, joy and empathy that live theater has the unique ability to nurture and inspire,” Edwards said. “We eagerly embrace the responsibility to our community to bring people back to the theater as safely and as quickly as possible. I am so proud that our staff, our board, our local artists and our supporters have banded together, in spite of unprecedented obstacles, to create this exuberant holiday musical event.”
“We Need a Little Christmas” is the first of hopefully many outdoor productions. The theater will announce updates to its 2020-21 season early in January. The outdoor concert series is underwritten by a generous $75,000 challenge gift by Drs. Joel and Gail Morganroth, who will serve as the Headline Sponsor. Also, Asolo Rep extends a special thanks to the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation for their additional support this season and underwriting this series.
Health and Safety Protocols
Following the guidance of government health officials, Asolo Rep has implemented several policies to help make your experience as smooth and safe as possible.
Patrons
Advanced ticket sales only, cut off is two hours prior to the performance. No walk-up sales.
Upon arrival at the venue, patrons, staff and volunteers will receive no-contact infra-red temperature checks.
Ticketless entry: print-at-home and mobile tickets only.
There will be two points of entry into the performance venue to control traffic flow.
Mask-wearing is required by patrons, staff and volunteers at all times when inside seating area.
Concessions will not be available for purchase and food and drinks are not allowed in the seating area.
Performances will be approximately 70 minutes with no intermission.
Outdoor venue seats 200. Seats are arranged in groups of two and are socially distanced.
No physical playbills; performance information will be projected on large screens, emailed to patrons, and available on Asolo Rep’s website.
Portable outdoor restrooms will be available.
Patrons will not have access to the building.
Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout venue.
Prior to and following each performance, all seats and common areas will be disinfected with an electrostatic sprayer.
Cast and creative teams
Casts will be kept small for all productions. Local performers will be used.
All actors and creative team members must provide a negative COVID-19 test prior to the start of rehearsals.
Actors, stage managers, creative team and staff will be tested weekly.
Rehearsal processes will begin virtually.
On-site rehearsals will be socially distanced and held outside with hand sanitizing stations provided.
Company members are required to follow all safe distancing practices when not in rehearsal.
Visitors are not allowed in rehearsal areas or backstage.
Masks are required for performers at all times except when the necessity of performance calls for it.
Orchestra will be kept small and members will be socially distanced during all rehearsals and performances. No woodwind instruments will be permitted.
Costume changes during shows will be eliminated or completed by the actor as much as possible.
No sharing of props and costume pieces.
Performers will be 12’ from one another and the audience at all times.
CAST
(In alphabetical order)
Peter Amster, performer
Jenny Kim-Godfrey, performer
Eileen B. Lymus, performer
Matthew McGee, emcee
Ann Morrison, performer
Selected Creative Team Members
Co-Director, Michael Donald Edwards
Co-Director, Celine Rosenthal
Music Director and Arranger, Steve Orich
Scenic Designer, Adam C. Spencer
Costume Designer, David M. Covach
Lighting Designer, Ethan Vail
Sound Designer, Matthew Parker
Projection Designer, Aaron Rhyne
TICKETS
Tickets for “We Need a Little Christmas” start at $25 for blanketed seating in the grass. Patrons must bring their own blankets. Seated tickets start at $40.
Tickets are on sale online only at: asolorep.org.
Tickets cannot be purchased in-person at the box office or by phone. If patrons have questions, they should email Patron Services at patronservices@asolo.org.
Patrons can print their tickets at home, have their tickets scanned on their phones or there will be two box-office tables available for check-in.
Ticket sales will be cut off two hours prior to all performances. Walk-up tickets will not be available.
