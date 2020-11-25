Have you noticed?
The numbers of coronavirus cases is up — significantly!
There are many reasons, including the cooler weather which is keeping people indoors — especially up North where it is really cold in many states already and snow is falling or about to.
But the numbers are up even here in sunny Florida.
People just want to get back to normal to go out and be with friends and family, especially at this time of year.
For so many of us, Thanksgiving and Christmas and Hanukkah were all reasons to get the family together for meals. My mother would put all the extra leaves in the dining room table so there would be room for at least 12 and then sometimes set up a folding table to hold four more.
By the time I was married, I added a tree decorating party at my house because for the major holidays there were command performances at my parents house and my in-laws’ house. My mother-in-law would have 18 for Christmas.
None of that is suggested this year. If you really care about your friends and family, you should keep your distance from anyone who does not live in your house.
But — and this is a biggie — if anyone in your household is out and about, I hope they are being super careful about where they are going and what they touch and that they are wearing their masks and only going where others are wearing masks and regularly using hand sanitizer and wipes.
Both Pfizer and Moderna have vaccines that are said to be 90 to 95 percent effective but unless you are a front-line worker you will not get either of the two-dose vaccines for some months to come. Even the elderly in this country will have to wait until about the third wave of vaccines is distributed so until then — wear your masks and use your hand sanitizer.
One other thing — normally I do not care about your beliefs, religious or otherwise. It is a free country after all and however you wish to worship or vote or believe is just fine but, as the pandemic escalates, it is time to listen to the experts and your Uncle Harry is not one of then — unless he has an MD from a top medical school and/or is the director of the National Institute of Health or a degreed immunologist.
If you think you are coming down with a cold or the flu, it could be something worse, for some of the signs are similar. Do not go to the doctor’s office and infect everyone there but call your doctor’s office for a phone consultation and directions.
I have two good friends who had the virus, stayed at home and did what the doctors told them to do and they are both fine today.
I also know about two people who were certain they were immune because they were young and healthy. Neither is around today and I would worry about their close friends and family.
We are all doing well here at the Gondolier because our company’s owners have been on top of things since day one. They are keeping the building clean and have supplied us with hand sanitizer and wipes etc. We all wear masks all day at work unless eating lunch and our desks are at least 6 feet apart and in the newsroom, more like 12 to 15 feet apart.
Of course we need to stay well in order to get the news out to this community but the more of us who stay healthy, the better for everyone in this community.
Thank you for caring enough about all of us that you too will wear your mask when you are out and about, use your hand sanitizer and maintain social distancing.
There are places you can go that are being super vigilant — Venice Theatre and the B&B Venice Theater are two. There also are several restaurants that are being scrupulous about having their employees masked at all times and either offering disposable menus or are sanitizing the menus they use.
I have been to both Thai Bistro and Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar more than once because they are both vigilant about cleanliness and masks. For take-out, the local McDonalds is incredible with everyone wearing masks and gloves. For extra safety, use the McDonald’s app to order and pay ahead and then all you have to do is drive up and give them your order number.
When you buy gas, wear gloves or at the very least, use a plastic bag from the grocery story to shield you hand from the gas pump handle.
If everyone would do these simple things, the virus numbers would be going down instead of up.
Venice is the most beautiful city in the U.S. With your help we can also be the healthiest.
