The area saw "minimal damage" from Nicole, according to officials.
Hurricane Nicole arrived in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. After several hours, it slowed down to return to tropical storm status.
Nicole's effects on the west coast of the state were relatively light.
Charlotte County Public Schools, Sarasota County Schools and the School District of DeSoto County were all closed Thursday due to the storm.
All three districts also plan to re-open for school on Friday.
Throughout the region, about 10,000 homes experienced some sort of power outage for a limited period of time.
About 2,700 FPL customers were out of power early Thursday after lines went down between Venice and Wellen Park, with a total of about 5,000 out of power in Sarasota County during the day. At the height of issues, about 9,000 had lost power in the county. Less than 1,000 had lost power during the storm in DeSoto County.
Charlotte County estimated that up to 9,900 FPL customers lost power during the storm in the county, with roughly 9,010 being restored by 11 a.m. on Thursday.
As of 4:30 p.m., 1,400 remained without power in Sarasota County; 180 remained without power in Charlotte County and 60 remained without power in DeSoto County.
Florida Power & Light estimated that 280,000 customers had their power restored in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. As of Thursday afternoon, there were approximately 150,000 customers still without power in impacted areas.
“I know many Floridians are fatigued with Hurricane Ian six weeks ago, and now Hurricane Nicole," FPL CEO/Chairman Eric Silagy said. "We have a plan in place. We train for it, we drill for it.”
Charlotte County Communications Manager Brian Gleason told The Daily Sun there were minimal reports of wind-borne debris as of Thursday.
"County staff will be assessing facilities today for any damage or water intrusion," Gleason said.
County spokespeople also added that four people checked into to the Ann and Chuck Dever shelter overnight.
Sarasota County officials told The Daily Sun there were no reports of heavy damage from the county's Public Works or Utilities departments.
"Teams will continue to evaluate throughout the day," Media Relations Officer Sara Nealeigh said.
Officials estimated that Charlotte County received under 2 inches of rain between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, with another inch of rainfall expected by the end of the day.
Maximum sustained winds were recorded in the "mid-20s" mph overnight at the Punta Gorda Airport, with gusts reaching 35 mph at points.
Charlotte County offices were closed Thursday, due to the storm, and Friday, in honor of Veterans Day.
Mini-transfer stations and debris drop-off sites will be closed Friday and reopen Saturday. The landfill will reopen Friday and waste and recycling will resume Friday for Thursday customers.
Due to Nicole, debris collection operations in the unincorporated area of Sarasota County were suspended.
Public debris drop-off sites were closed, and debris collection operations and public drop-off sites remained closed through Thursday.
Weather permitting, debris collection and public drop-off sites in Sarasota County plan to resume operation on Friday.
Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup for unincorporated Sarasota County, however, will continue as scheduled.
Sarasota County Transit services were closed for Thursday out of "an abundance of caution and desire to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers," according to county staff.
Sarasota County Transit bus, SCATPlus, OnDemand and the Siesta Key Breeze trolley services will resume normal operations on Friday.
Sarasota County offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.
The Disaster Recovery Center at Shannon Staub Library will be closed through Friday.
