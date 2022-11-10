The area is seeing "minimal damage" from Tropical Storm Nicole so far, according to officials.
Hurricane Nicole arrived in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. After several hours, it slowed down to return to "tropical storm" status.
Nicole's effects on the west coast of the state have been relatively light so far.
About 2,700 FPL customers were out of power early Thursday after lines went down between Venice and Wellen Park, with a total of about 5,000 out of power in Sarasota County. About 840 FPL customers in Charlotte County and 500 in DeSoto County were dealing with power outages Thursday, according to the utility company.
Most DeSoto County customers had power restored by noon. About 500 people in Charlotte County remained without power in the noon hour.
Charlotte County estimated that up to 9,900 FPL customers lost power during the storm in the county, with roughly 9,010 being restored by 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Charlotte County Communications Manager Brian Gleason told The Daily Sun there were minimal reports of wind-borne debris as of Thursday morning.
"County staff will be assessing facilities today for any damage or water intrusion," Gleason said.
County spokespeople also added that four individuals checked into to the Ann and Chuck Dever shelter overnight.
Sarasota County officials told The Daily Sun there were no reports of damage from the county's Public Works or Utilities departments as of Thursday morning.
"Teams will continue to evaluate throughout the day," Media Relations Officer Sara Nealeigh said.
Officials estimated that Charlotte County received under 2 inches of rain between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, with another inch of rainfall expected by the end of the day.
Maximum sustained winds were recorded in the "mid-20s" MPH overnight at the Punta Gorda Airport, with gusts reaching 35 mph at points.
Winds on Thursday are expected to slow into the mid-to-high teens, with occasional higher gusts, before tapering off in the late afternoon and early evening.
Charlotte County offices are closed Thursday, due to the storm, and Friday, in honor of Veterans Day.
Mini-transfer stations and debris drop-off sites will be closed Thursday and Friday and reopen Saturday. The landfill will reopen Friday and waste and recycling will resume Friday for Thursday customers.
Due to Nicole, debris collection operations in the unincorporated area of Sarasota County were suspended.
Public debris drop-off sites are closed, and debris collection operations and public drop-off sites will remain closed through Thursday.
Weather permitting, debris collection and public drop-off sites in Sarasota County plan to resume operation on Friday.
Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup for unincorporated Sarasota County, however, will continue as scheduled.
Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources have cancelled outdoor and athletic field reservations for Thursday.
Sarasota County Transit services were closed for Thursday out of "an abundance of caution and desire to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers," according to county staff.
Sarasota County Transit bus, SCATPlus, OnDemand and the Siesta Key Breeze trolley services will resume normal operations on Friday, Nov. 11.
Sarasota County Government offices will be open during normal business hours for Thursday. County offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
The Disaster Recovery Center at Shannon Staub Library will be closed through Friday.
