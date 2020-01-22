FORT MYERS — The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents “Weekend Comedy” playing now through Feb. 22.
The heartwarming comedy was written by Sam Bobrick and first presented in 1985.
Peggy and Frank, a middle-aged couple who have fallen into a marital rut, rent a cabin with romance on their mind.
But the mood is broken by the arrival of Jill and Tony, a cohabitating couple in their 20s who are madly in love. After finding the four were accidentally booked into the same cabin, they all decide to stay, and a comedic clash of generations is set in motion.
“Weekend Comedy” is playing now through Feb. 22 at the Off Broadway Palm Theatre.
The Off Broadway Palm is a 100-seat theater located off the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $42 to $62 with discounts available for children and groups of 20 or more.
Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling 239-278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers.
