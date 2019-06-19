June 19-25
Shoes for Kids Program to begin
The Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program kicked off June 16 and ends July 21. They are collecting 4 toddler – 12 women’s; with a special focus on youth 1 – 5 and 4 toddler – 13 men’s; with a special focus on 1 – 5 youth and men’s 7 and 8. All monetary donations are tax deductible. Visit www.shoesforkidsproject.org which will have running inventory. Collection boxes will be in many area businesses including the Charlotte County Chamber’s Port Charlotte office.
Bluegrass Bash
Southwind Bluegrass Band, New Horizon, and the Heartland Jam Band take the stage at 1 p.m. on June 22 at the next Heartland Bluegrass Association’s monthly Bluegrass Bash at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave, Arcadia. Admission is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. The membership fee to join the Heartland Bluegrass Association is $25 per household per year. For more information: 941-467-2051 or visit www.heartlandbluegrass.org or email: heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com.
What’s Your Story?
The Mid-County Regional Library writing contest has begun and will end July 31. Each participant (no writing teams this time, although writers can collaborate but only one writer/participant can be an entrant) submit their one page typewritten story (saved in a .docx or .doc format) and a completed entry form. Stories submitted without a completed entry form will not be considered. Cash prizes will be offered for three adult winners and three teen winners (age 15+), awarded in August. Please limit your stories to 1,500 words, single spaced. Submissions can be dropped off at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, or emailed to Charles.Meyer@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration
The third annual Caribbean American Heritage month celebration will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23 at North Charlotte Regional Park 1185 O'Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy a fun family day of live entertainment, games and prizes. Variety of Caribbean cuisine for purchase. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email: caribjerkfest@gmail.com or call 941-219-5905.
Route 66 in Punta Gorda
In 1963 the iconic TV series, Route 66, filmed an episode in Punta Gorda. View the show alongside your family, friends and neighbors from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 23 at The Women’s Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Reminisce about what Punta Gorda looked like 56 years ago. Tickets are $15. Food and drink available to purchase at the event. Come as you are or come in 60's costume. For more information, call 941-276-6384.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.