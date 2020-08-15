Charlotte County marriages
Nancy Ellen McAfee, of Port Charlotte, and Michael Abraham Muscari, of Birmingham, Alabama
Eddie Bartley Campbell, of Port Charlotte, and Kim Marie Harper, of Port Charlotte.
Cameron Lee Zimmerman, of Punta Gorda, and Briana Leigh Kraker, of Avon Park.
Blake Edward Walker, of Port Charlotte, and Gina Marie Gaconi, of Port Charlotte.
Julie Lee Lindsey, of Port Charlotte, and Kevin Paul Boroczky, of Punta Gorda.
Sandra Fay Castaneda, of Arcadia, and Kristopher Cole Crites, of Arcadia.
Samuel Adams Alexander, of Port Charlotte, and Xeregha Lopez, of Port Charlotte.
Susan Marie Azevedo, of Rotonda West, and Thomas Edward Hall, of Rotonda West.
Sean Henry Collins, of Port Charlotte, and Lisa Marie Ivanenok, of Port Charlotte.
Scott Kristoffer Patasnik, of Punta Gorda, and Kimberly Ann Hanover, of Jacksonville.
Debbie Rena Corrick, of Port Charlotte, and Jerry Charles Comstock, of Port Charlotte.
Joseph Nathaniel Douglas, of Arlington, Texas, and Lauretta Angeline Smith, of Port Charlotte.
Devyn Christopher Blackmore, of Port Charlotte, and Evan Gelista McBee, of Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County divorces
Alexandra Briel Gulbalis Bennett v. Cory Fisk Bennett
Tiffani Cruz v. Andrew J. Cruz
Amanda Marie Hertenlehner v. Randal Lee Hertenlehner
Peserond John v. Sonie John
Travis James Laman v. Lindsey Seay Laman
Joseph Mast v. Grace Mast
Tyler Phillip Nelson v. Delmy Alejandra Molina Sanchez
Chintan Babubhai Patel v. Keni Patel
Dominique Poulter v. Ryan Poulter
Gabriela G. Ramirez Rosales v. Pedro Luis Rolon
Sardia Williams-Smith v. Jeffery R. Smith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.