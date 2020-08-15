Charlotte County marriages

Nancy Ellen McAfee, of Port Charlotte, and Michael Abraham Muscari, of Birmingham, Alabama

Eddie Bartley Campbell, of Port Charlotte, and Kim Marie Harper, of Port Charlotte.

Cameron Lee Zimmerman, of Punta Gorda, and Briana Leigh Kraker, of Avon Park.

Blake Edward Walker, of Port Charlotte, and Gina Marie Gaconi, of Port Charlotte.

Julie Lee Lindsey, of Port Charlotte, and Kevin Paul Boroczky, of Punta Gorda.

Sandra Fay Castaneda, of Arcadia, and Kristopher Cole Crites, of Arcadia.

Samuel Adams Alexander, of Port Charlotte, and Xeregha Lopez, of Port Charlotte.

Susan Marie Azevedo, of Rotonda West, and Thomas Edward Hall, of Rotonda West.

Sean Henry Collins, of Port Charlotte, and Lisa Marie Ivanenok, of Port Charlotte.

Scott Kristoffer Patasnik, of Punta Gorda, and Kimberly Ann Hanover, of Jacksonville.

Debbie Rena Corrick, of Port Charlotte, and Jerry Charles Comstock, of Port Charlotte.

Joseph Nathaniel Douglas, of Arlington, Texas, and Lauretta Angeline Smith, of Port Charlotte.

Devyn Christopher Blackmore, of Port Charlotte, and Evan Gelista McBee, of Port Charlotte.

Charlotte County divorces

Alexandra Briel Gulbalis Bennett v. Cory Fisk Bennett

Tiffani Cruz v. Andrew J. Cruz

Amanda Marie Hertenlehner v. Randal Lee Hertenlehner

Peserond John v. Sonie John

Travis James Laman v. Lindsey Seay Laman

Joseph Mast v. Grace Mast

Tyler Phillip Nelson v. Delmy Alejandra Molina Sanchez

Chintan Babubhai Patel v. Keni Patel

Dominique Poulter v. Ryan Poulter

Gabriela G. Ramirez Rosales v. Pedro Luis Rolon

Sardia Williams-Smith v. Jeffery R. Smith

