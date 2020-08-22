Charlotte County marriages
Bruno Costa Marques Arruda, of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., and Ana Clara Sousa Carvalho, of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.
Thomas John Gibson, of Rotonda West, and Gail Ann Grandall, of Plantation, Fla.
Brunna Carla Ferreira-Alencar, of North Port, and William Patrick Horohoe, of North Port.
Winmaer Faustin, of Port Charlotte, and Marjolene Saint Jean, of Port Charlotte.
Andre Mario Williams, of Port Charlotte, and Vilmarie Mcivor, of Port Charlotte.
Tialonda Denice Howard Harris, of Cape Coral, and Shacarrick Bernard Myricks, of Fort Myers.
Mackenze Kate Foster, of Cape Coral, and Michael John Vivian, of Punta Gorda.
Christina Marie Faulkner, of Punta Gorda, and Kim Charnell Mosteller, of Punta Gorda.
Kayla Nicole Schurr, of Port Charlotte, and Todd Allen Rush, of North Port.
George-Thomas Levi Keating, of Englewood, and Bethenni Anne Daubenmeyer, of Englewood.
Brian Jeffery Altman, of Port Charlotte, and Lani Licalzi, of Port Charlotte.
Tommy James Carter, of Punta Gorda, and Cynthia Cotter Carter, of Lake Placid, Florida.
James Curtis Colcas, of Rotonda West, and Ashley Rene Eubank, of North Port.
John Gerard Kissel, of Port Charlotte, and Robbin Gail Krauszer, of Port Charlotte.
Dean Allen Campbell, of North Port, and Leeanne Coup, of North Port.
Jennifer Nicole Cesino, of Punta Gorda, and Mitch Dwayne Wuerth, of Punta Gorda.
Michael Christopher Jolly, of Fort Myers, and Amanda Kelsey Warden, of Fort Myers.
Brandon Brian Kesel, of Englewood, and Kyrsten Donna Marie Marsh, of Cornwall, Prince Edward Island, Canada.
Paula Marie Stewart, of Port Charlotte, and Rupert Merrill Scharoun, of Port Charlotte.
Alyssa Marie Boggs, of Punta Gorda, and Robert Scott Kubond, of Punta Gorda.
Timothy John Cash, of Port Charlotte, and Amy Annette Morrison, of North Port.
Heidi Williamson, of Port Charlotte, and John Laverne Roberts, of Port Charlotte.
Nicole Carol Powenski, of Port Charlotte, and Joseph Edward Barlow Jr., of Port Charlotte.
Bruce Edgar Pearson, of North Port, and Rosetta Lorrayne Troglen, of North Port.
Ricardo Andy Pierre, of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Gaelle Rene Achille, of Pompano Beach, Fla.
David Michael Ober, of Port Charlotte, and Christine Ann Hight, of Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County divorces
Kevin Barron v. Mary Ann Barron
Breigh Garrod v. Brad Garrod
Barbara Elaine Gray v. David Robert Gray
James E. J. Handlon v. Theresa A. Handlon
Timothy Mason v. Teresa D. Mason
Jonathan Mortiz v. Ashley Jacob
Ian Gordon Schleifer v. Tracyann Nicole Williams
Paseut Vang v. La Vang
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.