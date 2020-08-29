Charlotte County marriages
Kristin Marie Faber, of Perryville, Maryland, and Tyler James Fox, of Perryville, Maryland.
Kristine Elizabeth Vanhooser, of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, and Trevor Michael Peterson, of Columbia Heights, Minnesota.
Shelby Elizabeth Wyse, of Michigan City, Indiana, and Tobias Joseph Davis, of Hanna, Indiana.
Desiree Lynn Cox, of Port Charlotte, and Christopher Thomas Fusic, of Arcadia.
De Frank Howell, of Rotonda West, and Michele Lynn Bailey, of Rotonda West.
David Alphanso Morgan, of Port Charlotte, and Dawn Andrea Mowatt, of Port Charlotte.
Lance R. Sober, of Punta Gorda, and Summer Cheree Keeney, of Punta Gorda.
Julian Jerome Bressi, of Port Charlotte, and Jordan Taylor Harden, of Englewood.
Raymond Charles Kozel, of Punta Gorda, and Meghan Elizabeth Lerch, of Punta Gorda.
Pedro Jose Palenzuela Rodriguez, of North Port, and Idalmis Quiala Grillo, of North Port.
Tiffany Cheyanne Tunnell, of Punta Gorda, and Amanda Jean Pierce, of Punta Gorda.
Lauren Elizabeth Voorhees, of Punta Gorda, and William Chad Knight, of Punta Gorda.
Karyn Elaine Bradburn, of Port Charlotte, and Kenneth Alan Collins, of Port Charlotte.
Patrick Giovanni Caban, of Port Charlotte, and Raven Samone Stephenson, of Port Charlotte.
Patrick Joseph Murray, of Port Charlotte, and Julie Seargent, of Port Charlotte.
Frank Joseph Squiciarino, of North Port, and Evelyn Carol Hegney, of North Port.
Alese Azalea Sadler, of Port Charlotte, and Scott Eric Hibbins, of Port Charlotte.
Angela Nicole Meadows, of Port Charlotte, and Sean Mathew Parkinson, of Port Charlotte.
Dennis Gene Lambert, of Punta Gorda, and Kelli Lyn Lichtenberg, of Port Charlotte.
Stephanie Lynn Sullivan, of Port Charlotte, and Nicholas Evan Servich, of Port Charlotte.
Tony Wayne Price, of Punta Gorda, and Lisa Ann Love, of Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County divorces
Summer Kriston Canale v. Terry-John Lorenzo Carfagno
Angel Diego Dookie v. Lisa Angeline Scharnagl
Julio Cesar Jimenez v. Estefany Jimenez
Selena Kay Lavallee v. Timothy Lavallee
Edwin M. Maher v. Ashley Maher
Christine M. McClintock v. Jeffrey B. McClintock
Amy D. Moenning v. Stephen P. Moenning
Cecelia Myers v. Raymon Myers Jr.
Waleska Morales Nunez v. Melvin Jose Maldonado Vega
Renee Marie Phillips v. Melvin Phillips
Rebecca Trimbach v. Gary Trimbach
