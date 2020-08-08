Charlotte County marriages

Nicole Lynn Chaffin-Bragg, of Ravenna, Ohio, and Richard Allen Bragg, of Ravenna, Ohio.

Julie Ann Grubbs, of Woodstock, Virginia, and Philip Eugene Meredith, of Winchester, Virginia.

Florian Vernon Oday, of Rotonda West, and Desiree Nicole Ward, of Rotonda West.

David Thomas Taggart, of Port Charlotte, and Amanda Ivankovic Lockhart, of Port Charlotte.

David Eric Edwards, of Akron, Ohio, and Crystal Elliot Southers, of Bronson, Florida.

Charles Irving Edwards, of Port Charlotte, and Leann Rene Laury, of Port Charlotte. 

Tcharly Preval, of Port Charlotte, and Sandra Perez, of Port Charlotte.

Jennifer Lynne Zangari, of North Port, and Julian A. Montalvo, of North Port.

Kali Lyn Tant, of Orlando, and Jeffrey Ponce, of Orlando.

Junior Webster Bartell, of Arcadia, and Carolyn Ann Betts, of Arcadia.

Joseph Anthony Vozzo, of Port Charlotte, and Deborah Lynn Blaine, of Port Charlotte.

Walter Jesus Jimenez, of Hialeah, Florida, and Ruth Perez, of Miami Gardens.

Charlotte County divorces

None received.

