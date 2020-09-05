Charlotte County marriages
Gene David Miller, of Englewood, and Cynthia Marie Jankoviak, of Englewood.
Jonathan Cody Mattingly, of Irvington, Kentucky, and Chelsi Lea Ammons, of Irvington, Kentucky.
Tonykia Letrice Harris, of Miami, and John Edward Wallace, of Miami.
Joseph S. Delisio, of Punta Gorda, and Tania Richardlyne Fontaine, of Punta Gorda.
Tiffany Raye Ward, of Englewood, and Bryan Edward Crocker, of Englewood.
Michelle Lucretia Burton, of Port Charlotte, and Charles Lemont Burton, of Port Charlotte.
Tracy Elise Williamson, of Port Charlotte, and Joseph Mark Gilbert, of Port Charlotte.
Rebecca Edwards Wilson, of Punta Gorda, and Jeromie Adam Archer, of Punta Gorda.
Dana Edward Garceau, of Rotonda West, and Nancy Carol Robertson, of Rotonda West.
Michaell Lee Hammer, of North Port, and Amber Elaine Ledford, of Port Charlotte.
Eddie Nahum Nelson Dacosta, of North Port, and Ana Maria Tennyson Hinds, of North Port.
Clarissa Rose Sippola, of Port Charlotte, and Dakota Edward Foster, of Port Charlotte.
Recaldo Anthony Blanchard, of Port Charlotte, and Judith Angella Walkin Gude, of Port Charlotte.
Jacob Isaac Barrett, of North Port, and Breanna Hailey McLelland, of Port Charlotte.
Terry Randall Cox, of Port Charlotte, and Susan Carol Brege, of Venice.
Jordon Andrew Arroyo, of Punta Gorda, and Kaitlyn Jordan McCormack, of Punta Gorda.
Andriy Igorovych Solodkyy, of North Port, and Elizaveta Krasner, of Port Charlotte.
Louis Bernard Sheehan, of Port Charlotte, and Joy Ann Silviera, of Port Charlotte.
Brandon Michael Wilson, of Port Charlotte, and Dakota Maxine Ogle, of Port Charlotte.
Robert Dennis Kilar, of Punta Gorda, and Andrea Elizabeth Vannoni, of New York City.
Dakota Jack Hoyle, of Punta Gorda, and Alyssa Michelle Porrino, of Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County divorces
None received.
