Charlotte County marriages

Todd Philip Shellabarger, of Botkins, Ohio, and Melanie Sue Thorpe, of Botkins, Ohio.

Edward Amos Ullman Paull, of Warren, Rhode Island, and Jenna Marie Lavoie, of Warren, Rhode Island.

Sean Michael Wilson, of Punta Gorda, and Deborah Jean Maikowski, of Punta Gorda.

Mark Anthony Crawford, of Port Charlotte, and Cara Leigh Hodges, of Port Charlotte.

Rick Edward Shields, of Port Charlotte, and Carolyn Anne Putnam, of Port Charlotte.

Robert Chapin Kollman, of Punta Gorda, and Maria Gina Adamo, of Punta Gorda.

Jane Ellen Carroll, of Port Charlotte, and Kenneth Waldo Wright, of Port Charlotte.

Keith Allen Davids, of Port Charlotte, and Penny Ann Reagan, of Port Charlotte.

Anthony Vito Mariash, of Punta Gorda, and Victoria Elaine Brown, of Punta Gorda.

Harvey John Delaney, of Rotonda West, and Morgan Rubeau, of Port Charlotte.

Webster Sanford Payne, of Arcadia, and Patricia Ann Vittetow, of Altamont, Illinois.

Jeffrey Young Terrace, of Punta Gorda, and Teresa Carn Marcotte, of Savannah, Georgia.

Madalynn Sue Kelly, of North Port, and Dakota Allen Gerard, of North Port.

Daniel Jay Scott, of Englewood, and Georgeanne Margaret Chamberlain, of Englewood.

Tristin Marie Kelly, of Punta Gorda, and Michael Alexander Barnes, of Punta Gorda.

Jeffrey Colyer Menz, of Rotonda West, and Erika Dawn Overturf, of Rotonda West.

Duane Ray Gooch, of Punta Gorda, and Lidia Yolanta Thompson, of Lake Worth.

Sherry Theresa Coraggio, of Venice, and Mark Joseph Vallor, of Sarasota.

Laura Kathleen Jung, of Port Charlotte, and Ashley Michelle Ainsley, of Port Charlotte.

Eduardo Jose Roa Asencio, of Port Charlotte, and Brianda Ivette Castillo, of Port Charlotte.

Charlotte County divorces

Domenica Augello v. John Patrick Augello

Grace Joanne Cesario v. Michael Joseph Cesario

Janice L. Creutzmann v. Harry F. Creutzmann

Ronnie W. Elrod v. January Elrod

Christine Enberg v. Ronald J. Enberg

Michael Green v. Heather Green

William B. Hurst v. Sarah J. Hurst

Jenna A. Morrill v. Rece Rutherford

Jacquelyn Sue Osborne v. Robert Earl Osborne

Jeremy Sands v. Holly Sands

Michael Short v. Robin Short

Dana Marie Smalley v. Steven Matthew Smalley

Julie Turner v. Bradford Turner

Sharlee Luceal Velazquez v. David Christopher Velazquez

Steven C. Witczak v. Samantha Lee Witczak

