Charlotte County marriages
Ross Kenneth Bayer, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and Dawn Rachelle Cunningham, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
John Seda, of Cutler Bay, Florida, and Ilisa Leigh Carroll, of Cutler Bay, Florida.
Carrie May O’Brien, of Port Charlotte, and Walter Ray McVay, of Afton, Wyoming.
Matthew Aldun Dohm, of Port Charlotte, and Amanda Kay Dohm, of Port Charlotte.
Alanna Marie Nelson, of Arcadia, and Trenton Ford Bailey, of Arcadia.
Steven Michael Ort, of Rotonda West, and Cristan Rose Tornabene, of Rotonda West.
Barbara Ann Rauch, of North Fort Myers, and Susan Elizabeth Hall, of North Fort Myers.
Hua Jin Yang, of Punta Gorda, and Haiyan Zhu, of Punta Gorda.
Ronald Arthur Modesto, of Port Charlotte, and Angela Annette St. Louis, of Port Charlotte.
Matthew Kevin Richardson, of Port Charlotte, and Angelina Mason, of Port Charlotte.
Gregory Allen Jansen, of Port Charlotte, and Stephanie Maria Hunt, of Port Charlotte.
George Lorenzo, of Miami, and Maxolaine Lobaina Machado, of Miami.
Breanna Nicole Soucy, of Port Charlotte, and Jesse Martin Brown, of Port Charlotte.
Mitchell Gean McKusick, of Punta Gorda, and Melissa Ann Blais, of Punta Gorda.
Stuart Putnam Allen, of Port Charlotte, and Phyllis Marie Beaton, of Port Charlotte.
Kevin Anthony Lynah, of Port Charlotte, and Billie Jo Ann Werner, of Port Charlotte.
Timothy Howard Wright, of Port Charlotte, and Carla Marie Fowler, of Port Charlotte.
Michael Francis Densmore, of Port Charlotte, and Benjamin Whitmore Schaefer, of Port Charlotte.
Mireya Reynoso, of Sarasota, and Andres Vazquez Munoz, of Sarasota.
Andrea Nicole Anderson, of Port Charlotte, and Robert Allen Gorczyca, of Port Charlotte.
David Joseph Fitzgerald, of Port Charlotte, and Taylor Lynn Thompson, of Port Charlotte.
Jeffrey Walter Petty, of Port Charlotte, and Judith Leah Amico, of Port Charlotte.
Heather Nicole Ramirez, of Hallandale, Florida, and Vlad Alexandru Leonte, of Hallandale, Florida.
Edmund Joseph Groover, of North Port, and Debra Margaret Smith, of North Port.
Cinthya Cruz Oruna, of Port Charlotte, and Andry Lazaro Garcia, of Port Charlotte.
Kayla Rose Watson, of Punta Gorda, and Louis Nelson Melanson, of Punta Gorda.
Robert Glendon Millett, of Port Charlotte, and Suzanne Elaine Oates, of Port Charlotte.
George Robert Voss, of Punta Gorda, and Robin Cathleen Sparby, of Punta Gorda.
Louise Vivienne Howard, of Port Charlotte, and Vincent Charles Ferrara, of Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County divorces
Nicholas Alexandrou v. Naomi Alexandrou
Shirley J. Gunter v. James M. Gunter
Pierre Keller v. Laureen Keller
Tamara McDaniel v. James McDaniel
Tina M. Poitras v. Victor A. Poitras
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.