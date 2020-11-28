Charlotte County marriages
Catherine A. Johnson, of Staten Island, New York, and Steven Johnson, of Staten Island, New York.
Jacqueline Marie Vega, of Norco, California, and Rafael Martinez, of Norco, California.
Clayton Hunter Long, of Punta Gorda, and Sharon Lee Cozzette, of Port Charlotte.
Adalis Pena, of Miami, and Pedro Mas Melendez, of Miami.
Chance Anne Hammond, of Port Charlotte, and Patrick Gene Loring, of Port Charlotte.
John Arthur Eriksen, of North Fort Myers, and Riley Drew Davis, of North Fort Myers.
Terrelle Denyse Shirlee Dames, of Dallas, Texas, and Jerry Frantz Dubois, of Port Charlotte.
Zachary Michael Ward, of Port Charlotte, and Trisha Ann Allen, of Port Charlotte.
Mitchell Lynn Briggs, of Punta Gorda, and Caryn Sue Trapp, of Punta Gorda.
Jeremy Shane Molitor, of Port Charlotte, and Lora Ashley Whitehead, of Port Charlotte.
Alvin Alexander Trent, of Punta Gorda, and Brenda Sue Ryan, of Punta Gorda.
Anthony Haven Hines, of Port Charlotte, and Amanda Erin Martin, of Port Charlotte.
Bruce Dennis Birgbauer, of Boca Grande, and Sarah Ross Allgyer, of Boca Grande.
Gail Lee Richmond, of Stonington, Connecticut, and Bradley Scott Carrier, of Port Charlotte.
Valentia Virginia Hughes, of Port Charlotte, and Jose Luis Negron Rivera, of Port Charlotte.
John Joseph Ludden, of Punta Gorda, and Vincent Giang, of Punta Gorda.
Karoline Rossini, of Punta Gorda, and Ellen Elizabeth Scott, of Punta Gorda.
Lynn Hoover, of Punta Gorda, and Terry Lee Wilkinson, of Punta Gorda.
Shelby Jo Fitzpatrick, of North Port, and Christopher Michael Savage, of North Port.
Gustavo Arredondo, of Lehigh Acres, and Yailen Lago Fonseca, of Lehigh Acres.
Jamie Sue Carroll, of Venice, and Daniel Christopher Mertoian, of Venice.
Jason Wesley Korte, of North Port, and Rachel Lee Gilbert, of North Port.
Matthew David Cade, of North Port, and Ashley Dawn Sawyer, of North Port.
Sierra Marie Jenkins, of Port Charlotte, and Douglas James Harris, of Port Charlotte.
Vincent Joseph Smoleski, of Port Charlotte, and Dawn Rebekah Light, of Port Charlotte.
Arielle Colleen Reichardt, of Englewood, and Michael Jay Newman, of Cape Coral.
Melissa Anne Cornwell, of Port Charlotte, and Kurt Anthony Sampson, of Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County divorces
Michelle Aragon Perez v. Miguel Angel Perez
Melissa Tracy Becker v. Edward Dean Porter
Kayanna C. Clarke Nissen v. Jonathan J. Nissen
John Moten v. Nayka Mercedes Rivas
