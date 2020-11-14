Charlotte County marriages

Jennifer Elaine Edwards, of Dunkirk, Indiana, and John Joseph Devine, of Royal Center, Indiana.

Carmen Phillip Matrese, of Delmar, New York, and Caroline Margaret McMahon, of Delmar, New York.

Anthony James Albers, of High Ridge, Missouri, and Ashley Mae Bradford, of High Ridge, Missouri.

Dru Darrah, of Punta Gorda, and Bruce Allen Pinto, of Venice.

Alvin James Myers, of Punta Gorda, and Doreen Elizabeth Pannett, of Port Charlotte.

Louis John Giunta, of Port Charlotte, and Candace Lynn Stevens, of Port Charlotte.

Martine Louise Wildman, of Punta Gorda, and Patrick Michael Bannon, of Punta Gorda.

Jeffrey Dale Burrell, of Port Charlotte, and Kylie Rae Martinez, of Port Charlotte.

Jean Bonny Casimir, of North Port, and Marie Sadgine Lamour, of North Port.

Brooke Nicole Linzey, of Port Charlotte, and Tobias William Luther Taylor, of Port Charlotte.

Joseph Alex Clapp, of Port Charlotte, and Alesha Marie Swartzlander, of Port Charlotte.

Richard Joseph Dickenshied, of Punta Gorda, and Janis Susan Miserandino, of Punta Gorda.

Keith Russell Hoffman, of Port Charlotte, and Nicole Elaine Penwell, of Port Charlotte.

Robert Reed Lebensold, of Venice, and Melody Gay Bohna, of Port Charlotte.

Cole Hudson Manes, of Punta Gorda, and Tatum Falyn Abney, of Port Charlotte.

John Thomas Harris, of Port Charlotte, and Reese Verlyn Ponsano, of Port Charlotte.

Tiffany Lynn Morrison, of North Port, and Matthew William Schramm, of North Port.

Haley Marie Schultz, of Port Charlotte, and Zachary Thomas Russell, of Punta Gorda.

Daniel Mark Perinovic, of Englewood, and Vivian Theresa Long, of Englewood.


Devin Curtis Taylor, of Alva, Florida, and Samantha Marie Thomas, of Port Charlotte.

Charlotte County divorces

Jeffrey R. Abounader v. Catherine A. Abounader

Karen Adkins v. William Howard Adkins III

Dana Carmody v. Michael Carmody

Greivin David Cascante Moreno v. Sharlene Ramirez

Natalie Gooden v. Matthew J. Gooden

Shawn Gray v. Amber Foster

Robert Grote v. Brandy Grote

Beverly F.H. King v. Arthur W. King Jr.

Michael Oliver v. Amanda Oliver

Michael Porter v. Davida Jean Porter

Thomas Reyes v. Stephanie Reyes

Tracy Rosier-Roahrig v. Mark Roahrig

Devon Jones Rowand v. Aaron David Rowand

Maria Angelica Santiago Tellaqdo v. Joseph Manuel Agosto Cruz

Thomas D. Sikes v. Carolyn Jones Sikes

Sharon Tata v. Dale Campbell

Catie Tooker v. Patrick Blacklidge

Justin D. Ward v. Camila C. Ward

