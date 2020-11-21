Charlotte County marriages

Randall Marvin Perry, of Shorewood, Wisconsin, and Elizabeth Ann Perciballi, of Shorewood, Wisconsin.

Douglas Arlon Kitzmiller, of Punta Gorda, and Renee Powell Johnson, of Punta Gorda.

Angie Shalett Price, of Port Charlotte, and Carlton Lamar Robinson, of Port Charlotte.

Brian Edwin Winton, of Punta Gorda, and Cheryl Lynn Root, of Punta Gorda.

Bryanna Lynn Holske, of Port Charlotte, and Zachary Hamilton Clark, of Port Charlotte.

Clifton Reese Anderson, of Punta Gorda, and Cynthia Joan Clary, of Punta Gorda.

Rayan St. Patrick Wedderburn, of Fort Myers, and Monique Simone Richards, of Fort Myers.

Charles Russo, of Rotonda West, and Nannette Sue Fetzer, of Rotonda West.

Richard Charles Jamieson, of Rotonda West, and Gloria Yolanda Hernandez Leon, of Rotonda West.


Brianna Renee Korman, of Port Charlotte, and Francisco Rafael Ortega Ayala, of Port Charlotte.

Aroon Hussain, of Port Charlotte, and Azeman Khan Hussain, of Port Charlotte.

Taylor Dantzler Richards, of Orlando, Florida, and Joshua Thomas Manning, of Palm Harbor, Florida.

Alden Gray Mosher, of Rotonda West, and Taryn Rose Comtois, of Rotonda West.

Keshia Celius, of Port Charlotte, and Brentz Veran Bernard McGriff, of Port Charlotte.

Pamela Klopp, of Englewood, and Richard Owen Clark, of Englewood.

Charlotte County divorces

Michelle Aragon Perez v. Miguel Angel Perez

Kayanna C. Clarke Nissen v. Jonathan J. Nissen

