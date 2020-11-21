Charlotte County marriages
Randall Marvin Perry, of Shorewood, Wisconsin, and Elizabeth Ann Perciballi, of Shorewood, Wisconsin.
Douglas Arlon Kitzmiller, of Punta Gorda, and Renee Powell Johnson, of Punta Gorda.
Angie Shalett Price, of Port Charlotte, and Carlton Lamar Robinson, of Port Charlotte.
Brian Edwin Winton, of Punta Gorda, and Cheryl Lynn Root, of Punta Gorda.
Bryanna Lynn Holske, of Port Charlotte, and Zachary Hamilton Clark, of Port Charlotte.
Clifton Reese Anderson, of Punta Gorda, and Cynthia Joan Clary, of Punta Gorda.
Rayan St. Patrick Wedderburn, of Fort Myers, and Monique Simone Richards, of Fort Myers.
Charles Russo, of Rotonda West, and Nannette Sue Fetzer, of Rotonda West.
Richard Charles Jamieson, of Rotonda West, and Gloria Yolanda Hernandez Leon, of Rotonda West.
Brianna Renee Korman, of Port Charlotte, and Francisco Rafael Ortega Ayala, of Port Charlotte.
Aroon Hussain, of Port Charlotte, and Azeman Khan Hussain, of Port Charlotte.
Taylor Dantzler Richards, of Orlando, Florida, and Joshua Thomas Manning, of Palm Harbor, Florida.
Alden Gray Mosher, of Rotonda West, and Taryn Rose Comtois, of Rotonda West.
Keshia Celius, of Port Charlotte, and Brentz Veran Bernard McGriff, of Port Charlotte.
Pamela Klopp, of Englewood, and Richard Owen Clark, of Englewood.
Charlotte County divorces
Michelle Aragon Perez v. Miguel Angel Perez
Kayanna C. Clarke Nissen v. Jonathan J. Nissen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.