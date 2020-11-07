Charlotte County marriages
Jason Russell Kent, of Lancaster, Ohio, and Staci Marlana Hedges, of Lancaster, Ohio.
David Scott Maxwell, of Dayton, Ohio, and Julie Elizabeth Garvey, of Dayton, Ohio.
Robyn Leighanna Andress, of Holt, Michigan, and Zachary Joseph Culver, of Holt, Michigan.
Joseph Jon Balunas, of Carrollton, Illinois, and Sarah Marie Sickmeier, of Carrollton, Illinois.
Bobbi Lee Mason, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Louis Guillermo Cintron, of Port Charlotte.
Stacy Lyn Brandau, of North Port, and Gregory Allen Brown, of North Port.
Nicholas James Visconti, of Rotonda West, and Jessica Lynn Visconti, of Rotonda West.
Jack Patrick Kenny, of Tampa, and Iida Matilda Louneva, of Tampa.
David George Tressler, of Punta Gorda, and Darlene Marie Reilly, of Punta Gorda.
Sainte Helene Lorjuste, of Port Charlotte, and Roudy Dieudonne, of Port Charlotte.
Thelma Lavern Rouland, of Punta Gorda, and Robert Earl Maldonado, of Punta Gorda.
Elizabeth Loren Riley, of Englewood, and Kristopher John Maretti, of Englewood.
Thomas Herbert Cross, of Punta Gorda, and Linda Sue Cross, of Punta Gorda.
Danielle Marie Danhoff, of Port Charlotte, and Edson Goncalves Dos Santos, of Port Charlotte.
Ravikumar Mahendrabhai Patel, of Bonita Springs, and Margie Pankajkumar Patel, of Bonita Springs.
Tristen Noel Schaub, of Port Charlotte, and Zachary Tyler Stalo, of Port Charlotte.
Amanda Elizabeth Aydt, of North Port, and Justin Morgan Knight, of North Port.
Dustin John Marlet, of Punta Gorda, and Delana Marie Yoder, of North Port.
Destiny Alexandra Snead, of Port Charlotte, and Jeffrey Ryan Cook, of Port Charlotte.
Jason Robert Skidmore, of Lakeland, Florida, and Sarah Jean Wamack, of Punta Gorda.
Samantha Leah Dolan, of North Port, and James Michael Kensel, of North Port.
Charlotte County divorces
Sharon Dempsey Allen v. Richard Allen
Robert J. Bradley v. Jennifer M. Bradley
Victoria A. Chandler v. Warren J. Chandler
Cibeth Cook v. Paul Cook
Dustin Crane v. Jessica Crane
Harley Marie Cupo v. James Dean Cupo
Steven Lee Daszkiewicz v. Jennifer Marie Jones
Gonzalo Fernandez Villanueva v. Nelcis Perez Pena
Jeannine Ann Fettig v. Victor William Fettig
Michael Fullington v. Cheryl Fullington
Mary Hampton v. Steven Hampton
Vinil Jacob v. Crystal Feliciano
Shelly Keller v. William Keller
Malika Khelawan v. Noah Bayne
Dadion Lester v. Margaret Ortez Lester
Richard H. Mahnke v. Lesly A. Mahnke
James T. McCord v. Susan M. McCord
Armando Garcia Moreno v. Yurima Arencibiz Morffiz
William Martin Paul Nickelson v. Barbora Doubravska
Genie Scoggin v. Warren Scoggin
Juan Miguel Sosa Moreno v. Silvia Leonor Quinones Haces
Sharee A. Spikes v. Mance D. Spikes
Jesse Collin Wharton v. Jacqueline Nicole Wharton
Peter Woodburn v. Ikhlasah Woodburn
