Charlotte County marriages

Jason Russell Kent, of Lancaster, Ohio, and Staci Marlana Hedges, of Lancaster, Ohio.

David Scott Maxwell, of Dayton, Ohio, and Julie Elizabeth Garvey, of Dayton, Ohio.

Robyn Leighanna Andress, of Holt, Michigan, and Zachary Joseph Culver, of Holt, Michigan.

Joseph Jon Balunas, of Carrollton, Illinois, and Sarah Marie Sickmeier, of Carrollton, Illinois.

Bobbi Lee Mason, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Louis Guillermo Cintron, of Port Charlotte.

Stacy Lyn Brandau, of North Port, and Gregory Allen Brown, of North Port.

Nicholas James Visconti, of Rotonda West, and Jessica Lynn Visconti, of Rotonda West.

Jack Patrick Kenny, of Tampa, and Iida Matilda Louneva, of Tampa.

David George Tressler, of Punta Gorda, and Darlene Marie Reilly, of Punta Gorda.

Sainte Helene Lorjuste, of Port Charlotte, and Roudy Dieudonne, of Port Charlotte.

Thelma Lavern Rouland, of Punta Gorda, and Robert Earl Maldonado, of Punta Gorda.

Elizabeth Loren Riley, of Englewood, and Kristopher John Maretti, of Englewood.

Thomas Herbert Cross, of Punta Gorda, and Linda Sue Cross, of Punta Gorda.

Danielle Marie Danhoff, of Port Charlotte, and Edson Goncalves Dos Santos, of Port Charlotte.

Ravikumar Mahendrabhai Patel, of Bonita Springs, and Margie Pankajkumar Patel, of Bonita Springs.

Tristen Noel Schaub, of Port Charlotte, and Zachary Tyler Stalo, of Port Charlotte.

Amanda Elizabeth Aydt, of North Port, and Justin Morgan Knight, of North Port.

Dustin John Marlet, of Punta Gorda, and Delana Marie Yoder, of North Port.

Destiny Alexandra Snead, of Port Charlotte, and Jeffrey Ryan Cook, of Port Charlotte.

Jason Robert Skidmore, of Lakeland, Florida, and Sarah Jean Wamack, of Punta Gorda.

Samantha Leah Dolan, of North Port, and James Michael Kensel, of North Port.

Charlotte County divorces

Sharon Dempsey Allen v. Richard Allen


Robert J. Bradley v. Jennifer M. Bradley

Victoria A. Chandler v. Warren J. Chandler

Cibeth Cook v. Paul Cook

Dustin Crane v. Jessica Crane

Harley Marie Cupo v. James Dean Cupo

Steven Lee Daszkiewicz v. Jennifer Marie Jones

Gonzalo Fernandez Villanueva v. Nelcis Perez Pena

Jeannine Ann Fettig v. Victor William Fettig

Michael Fullington v. Cheryl Fullington

Mary Hampton v. Steven Hampton

Vinil Jacob v. Crystal Feliciano

Shelly Keller v. William Keller

Malika Khelawan v. Noah Bayne

Dadion Lester v. Margaret Ortez Lester

Richard H. Mahnke v. Lesly A. Mahnke

James T. McCord v. Susan M. McCord

Armando Garcia Moreno v. Yurima Arencibiz Morffiz

William Martin Paul Nickelson v. Barbora Doubravska

Genie Scoggin v. Warren Scoggin

Juan Miguel Sosa Moreno v. Silvia Leonor Quinones Haces

Sharee A. Spikes v. Mance D. Spikes

Jesse Collin Wharton v. Jacqueline Nicole Wharton

Peter Woodburn v. Ikhlasah Woodburn

