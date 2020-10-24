Charlotte County marriages
Mary Lorine McCaskie, of Cavan, Ontario, and Stephen Robert Brooks, of Cavan, Ontario.
Eric Jay Pitts, of Plainfield, Indiana, and Katherine Marie Chamberlain, of Plainfield, Indiana.
Vance Aaron Tyree, of Coventry, Rhode Island, and Kerrie Lynn Ducharme, of Cranston, Rhode Island.
Lacey Lynn Burlew, of Port Charlotte, and Chunyi Ortiz Bittner, of Port Charlotte.
Taylor Brooke Oxender, of Punta Gorda, and Justin David Kleiver, of Punta Gorda.
Jeanette Kay Pringle, of Punta Gorda, and Michael James Wood, of Punta Gorda.
Keyan Dominic Paglialunga, of Port Charlotte, and Amy Lynn Hendren, of Port Charlotte.
Deborah Mary Aguiar, of Port Charlotte, and Scott Peter Davis, of Port Charlotte.
Damon Delbert Hobday, of Port Charlotte, and Vanessa Espino Valero, of Port Charlotte.
Jennifer Teresa Deese, of Punta Gorda, and Brian Simonette, of Punta Gorda.
Christopher Allen Grant, of Port Charlotte, and Kabrianna Kenna Hirschman, of Port Charlotte.
Robert Brian Goode, of Punta Gorda, and Sandra Yamileth Lopez Guevara, of Punta Gorda.
Kyle Steven Staley, of North Port, and Crystal Elizabeth Moyers, of Punta Gorda.
Cory Scott Allaire, of North Port, and Gabrielle Simone Dupuy, of North Port.
Garrett Alan Fernandez, of Port Charlotte, and Elizabeth Gail Delizo, of Port Charlotte.
Andrew Eric Batt, of Port Charlotte, and Jamie Lynn Harris, of Port Charlotte,
Dorothy Laverne Gay, of Port Charlotte, and James Christopher Rizzo, of Port Charlotte.
Richard Warren Evans, of Port Charlotte, and Sherri Ma-chael Keith, of Port Charlotte.
Cheryl Edith Bryan, of Port Charlotte, and Johnny Lewis Harrison, of Port Charlotte.
Jennifer Jo Chalmers, of Port Charlotte, and Ashley Anne Shaw, of Port Charlotte.
Esther Beaubrun, of North Port, and Jean Saint Fort, of North Port.
Georg Vernon Wolfe, of Punta Gorda, and Michelle Christina Taylor, of Punta Gorda.
Jonathan Scott Meyer, of Port Charlotte, and Brittany Elizabeth Reeves, of Port Charlotte.
Sarah Lucia Lanier, of Port Charlotte, and Austin Kyle Jansch, of Port Charlotte.
Carly Elizabeth Ney, of Port Charlotte, and Eriezel Gonzalez, of Port Charlotte.
Michael William Thayer, of Englewood, and Karen Elizabeth Melton, of Englewood.
Amanda Bryanna Scott, of Punta Gorda, and Michael Aaron Hodges, of Punta Gorda.
James Ryan Swartz, of Punta Gorda, and Amanda Joy Fox, of Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County divorces
Alecia Janosik v. Michael Janosik
