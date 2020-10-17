Charlotte County marriages
Edmund Alan Schrank, of Placida, and Lori Ann McKeown, of Placida.
Amanda Nicole Kish, of Cape Coral, and Rodrigo Guimaraes Costa, of Cape Coral.
Keri Elizabeth Oliveira, of Port Charlotte, and Brian Scott Lowe, of Port Charlotte.
Adriana Jacqueline Mangiafico, of Port Charlotte, and Jose Daniel Jaramillo, of Port Charlotte.
Thomasin Ames Hall, of Punta Gorda, and Sidney Quinn Parris, of Punta Gorda.
Lindsey Morgan Sams, of Punta Gorda, and Andrew Timothy Vullo, of Punta Gorda.
Judith Ellen Goodell, of Fort Myers, and Albert John Spangenberg, of Fort Myers.
Richard Rendon, of Port Charlotte, and Michael Alice Crispino, of Port Charlotte.
Karyn Deshannon Hartline, of Englewood, and Laura Marie Gilbert, of Englewood.
Jennifer Theresa Vitiello, of North Port, and Kyle Jay Stephen Chermansky, of North Port.
Luis Enrique Ramirez Aguilar, of Miami, and Rebecca Diaz, of Miami.
Ashley Nichole Stephens, of North Port, and Doug Kenneth Richard, of Englewood.
Steven Jay Roth, of Port Charlotte, and Debra Dodd Simonsohn, of Port Charlotte.
Louis Michael Franek, of Port Charlotte, and Tiffany Lea Hermes, of Port Charlotte.
Danielle Lynne Angelo, of Port Charlotte, and Robert John Close, of Port Charlotte.
Nicolas Edward Jones, of Port Charlotte, and Leanne Allison Schwartz, of Port Charlotte.
Cameron Mikal Ruhl McGinnis, of Englewood, and Lindsey Lorraine Keene, of Englewood.
Brion Matthew Keasey, of Port Charlotte, and Rebecca Michelle Ferrell, of Port Charlotte.
Elaine Charlene Abate, of Punta Gorda, and Steven Paul Simard, of Punta Gorda.
Jackie David Haes, of Englewood, and Janice Elizabeth Kundert, of Englewood.
Joseph Dusperoux, of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, and Roselaure Jean Baptiste, of Saint Albans, New York.
Devin Leigh Mulquin, of Punta Gorda, and Stephen David Correll, of Punta Gorda.
Matthew Allen Buxton, of North Port, and Jessica Anne Huylebroeck, of North Port.
Aia Khang, of Port Charlotte, and Brandon David Magiera, of Port Charlotte.
Tishonna Natalya Riley, of Arcadia, and Claudio Alejandro Concha-Guzman, of Arcadia.
Mary Mylene Manzano Padilla, of Port Charlotte, and Matthew Corey Hutchins, of Port Charlotte.
Denise Annmarie Kowalik, of Huntley, Illinois, and Brian Jeffrey Biagini, of Libertyville, Illinois.
Taylor Gregory Gates, of Centennial, Colorado, and Taylor Marie Mack, of Centennial, Colorado
Robert Anthony Lusardi, of Lexington, Kentucky, and Nicole Marlaine Houle, of Lexington, Kentucky.
Stephenie Jeanne Catts, of Germantown, Maryland, and Christopher Scott Oates, of Germantown, Maryland.
Bradley Kevin Delauter, of Brighton, Michigan, and Luann Kay Lonnee-Regits, of Brighton, Michigan.
Jenna Lee Rain, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, and Robert Christian Bante, of Irwin, Pennsylvania.
Whitney Mequeal Berchtold, of Farmington, Utah, and Daniel Burton Diehl, of Farmington, Utah.
Ashley Michelle Murphy, of Georgetown, Indiana and Zachary David Cole, of Georgetown, Indiana.
Michael Dodds, of St. Catharines, Ontario, and Rosalind Wyvetta Griffin, of Talking Rock, Georgia.
Michael Spears, of Evergreen, Alabama, and Cierra Samon Frazier, of Hephzibah, Georgia.
Katie L. Kaylor, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Trent Daniel McFadden, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Bret Charles Nigro, of North Fort Myers, and Susan Ann Billings, of North Fort Myers.
Charlotte County divorces
Nicolle Benedik v. Justin Benedik
Lisa Custard v. Michael Custard
Shelly Keller v. William Keller
Lloyd R. McCraney Jr. v. Ashley N. Long-McCraney
Stephon Parker v. Ciara Parker
Sharon Tata v. Dale Campbell
Peter Woodburn v. Ikhlasah Woodburn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.