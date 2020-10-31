Charlotte County marriages
Benjamin Coulter McQueen, of Boise, Idaho, and Kayleigh Belle Carrera, of Boise, Idaho.
Claudie Lindor, of Millrift, Pennsylvania, and Paul Martin Farrell, of Millrift, Pennsylvania.
Charles Daniel Ebel, of Brandenburg, Kentucky, and Tonia Marie Ryan, of Brandenburg, Kentucky.
Jessie Adams Searles, of Atlanta, Georgia, and George Michael Maccich, of Atlanta, Georgia.
Richard Edward Moist, of Springfield, Missouri, and Hannah Leigh O’Dell, of Springfield, Missouri.
Paul Allen Van De Walle, of Port Charlotte, and Lisa Ann Denver, of Port Charlotte.
Samuel Christopher Bishop, of Cape Coral, and Megan Christine Naples, of Cape Coral.
Jonathan Kendall Rodriguez, of Punta Gorda, and Carly Michelle Hobson, of Port Charlotte.
Sonia Del Carmen Rosario Cruz, of Port Charlotte, and Edilberto Vega Torres, of Port Charlotte.
Tabitha Jo Price, of Arcadia, and Billie Harold Mardis, of Arcadia.
Scott Michael Lavern Lacosse, of Port Charlotte, and Monserrad Guadalupe Duran, of Port Charlotte.
Dianne Jackson, of Rotonda West, and Helen Louise Barbara Schweda, of Rotonda West.
Chasity Rena Foster, of Punta Gorda, and Brent Michael Warner, of Punta Gorda.
Mark Gorman Schaible, of Port Charlotte, and Leigh Ann Nero, of Port Charlotte.
Gerald Anderson, of Port Charlotte, and Natanya Anthonycia Campbell, of Port Charlotte.
Charlotte Ann Livernois, of Port Charlotte, and Robert Paul Perry, of Port Charlotte.
Thomas Matthew Cheek, of Punta Gorda, and Melissa Mabel Martinez, of Punta Gorda.
Robert Edward Jacobson, of Punta Gorda, and Angela Jean Kelly, of Punta Gorda.
Enrique Jesus Hernandez, of Doral, Florida, and Tatiana Maria Arias Latorre, of Doral, Florida.
Brett David Cox, of Punta Gorda, and Jo Anne Mary Hansen, of Punta Gorda.
Kyle Adam Pierson, of Punta Gorda, and Courtney Ann Fisher, of Punta Gorda.
Michael Thomas Russell, of Port Charlotte, and Nicole Marie Lee, of Port Charlotte.
Sean Charles Cheeseman, of North Port, and Sarah Elizabeth Scott, of North Port.
Steven Paul Needleman, of Punta Gorda, and Heidi Elizabeth Kenary, of Punta Gorda.
Robert Glen Whipple, of Port Charlotte, and Marion Marie Wright, of Port Charlotte.
Ralph Larry Guthrie, of Punta Gorda, and Fatima Alqubaisi, of Punta Gorda.
Ian Jefferson Thomas, of Port Charlotte, and Melony Anne Bahoque, of Port Charlotte.
Holly Lynn Burke, of Babcock Ranch, and Christopher Allen Reynolds, of Babcock Ranch.
Eric Richard Johnson, of Cape Coral, and Sandra Kay King, of Cape Coral.
Patrick William Murphy, of North Port, and Jamie Lee Mertes, of North Port.
Charlotte County divorces
Mary Helen Mayfield v. Dallas D. Mayfield
