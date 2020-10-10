Charlotte County marriages
Michael Joseph Watson, St. Louis, Missouri, and Mattison Jane Palmer, of St. Louis, Missouri.
Amir Borges Ferreira Neto, of Naples, and Izabella Fonseca Barbosa, of Naples.
Sierra Ashley Jennings, of Port Charlotte, and Kevin Anthony Mazzoni, of Port Charlotte.
Sarah Elaine Pinkston, of Port Charlotte, and Jeremy Brian Ross, of Port Charlotte.
Gary Neil Bills, of Port Charlotte, and Miralona Laguit Alliss, of Port Charlotte.
Steven Wayne McCormack, of Port Charlotte, and Ranese Elaine Freal, of Port Charlotte.
Markus J. Williams, of Arcadia, and Amanda Lyn Gorley, of Port Charlotte.
Jenna Lynn Cameron, of North Port, and Austin Palmer Montgomery, of North Port.
Gilbert Russell Dinicola, of Rotonda West, and Diana Rae Cercy, of Rotonda West.
Bozenna Radomski, of Naples, and Wladyslaw Roman Ujda, of North Port.
Robert Christopher Ashman, of Port Charlotte, and Susan Gutierrez, of Miami Shores.
Austin Riley Azevedo, of Rotonda West, and Sydney Breanne Hall, of Senoia, Georgia.
William Deyonn Sanders, of Arcadia, and Takiria Lorraine Combs, of Arcadia.
Nathan Allen Bell, of North Port, and Katherine Nida Dykeman, of North Port.
Lawrence Edward Henson, of Port Charlotte, and Shelby Marie Wilkie, of Port Charlotte.
Byran Ellis Nichols, of Punta Gorda, and Sally Gaye Carter, of Cape Coral.
Niparath Imprasert, of Port Charlotte, and Christopher Romero, of Port Charlotte.
Kirk William Gaskell, of Englewood, and Kim Marie Nicol, of Englewood.
Victoria Lynn Fanstill, of North Port, and Vicente Thomas Hernandez, of North Port.
Gregory Potter Stevens, of Port Charlotte, and Michelle Renee Sinclair, of Port Charlotte.
Stanley Doyle Monschau, of Punta Gorda, and Leora Iverna Ringeisen, of Punta Gorda.
Kevin John Barron, of Punta Gorda, and Kathleen Elizabeth Abromavich, of Punta Gorda.
Greta Paniague Jean Louis, of North Port, and Baboun Paniague, of North Port.
Ronald William Henderson, of Lake Milton, Ohio, and Pauline Powell Hunt, of Port Charlotte.
Robert Belford Hutcheson, of Port Charlotte, and Vicki Ann Vertich, of Port Charlotte.
Sean Boyce Azbill, of Port Charlotte, and Rachael Johanna Daynard, of Port Charlotte.
Annette Puckett, of Cape Coral, and Richard Alfred Petit, of Cape Coral.
Nicole Leigh Dunlap, of Bernville, Pennsylvania, and Wylan Ellis Bernitt, Palm Harbor, Florida.
Charlotte County divorces
Elaine Charlene Abate v. Robert R. Abate
Selena Craig v. Kenneth J. Craig
Jon Scott Ehrenfeld v. Valerie Ehrenfeld
Christy Hicks v. Edward Hicks
Iberay Jerez Henry v. Jeremy Henry
Leah M. Luce v. Alan J. Luce
Colleen Olson v. Jeremy Olson
