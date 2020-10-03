Charlotte County marriages
Kirk John Edwards, of Covington, Kentucky, and Tammy Lynn Buckler, of Covington, Kentucky.
Crystal Ann Reynolds, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Kevin Andrew Spruill, of Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Eden Lozano Rodriguez, of North Port, and Magdalena Garrido Geronimo, of North Port.
Douglas Allen Stevens, of Punta Gorda, and Theresa Catherine Dazzo, of Punta Gorda.
Jannet Magaly Del Carpio, of Ridgewood, New York, and Giuseppe Tavolacci, of Wellington, Florida.
Donald Lee Pardue, of Englewood, and Sharon Kay Kendall, of Englewood.
Jignesh Bhogilal Patel, of North Port, and Anastasiya Andriyivna Fokina, of North Port.
Samuel Alfred Terpening, of Punta Gorda, and Ross Allen Meier, of Punta Gorda.
Timothy James Patten, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, and Maria Victoria Dominguez, of Pembroke Pines, Florida.
Jeannette Olivene Green, of Port Charlotte, and Neal Stewart Gundlach, of Port Charlotte.
Robert Abradi, of Port Charlotte, and Zenaida Mayoya Charlesworths, of Port Charlotte.
Joseph Michael Homoky, of Port Charlotte, and Tina Spikes, of Sarasota.
Frida Vargas, of Punta Gorda, and Philippe Alexandre Vuilleumier, of Punta Gorda.
Lori Michelle Gambrell, of Punta Gorda, and Alfred Albert Rothel, of Punta Gorda.
Lee Guyton Simmons, of Port Charlotte, and Carolyn Ann Cook, of Port Charlotte.
Sara Ann Gervais, of North Port, and Donald Gerald Armendariz, of North Port.
Amber Faith Taylor, of Port Charlotte, and Nicholas Alexander Vollmer, of Port Charlotte.
Angel Ruben Perez Perez, of Port Charlotte, and Claudia Caridad Regalado Ravelo, of Port Charlotte.
Vicente Alejandro Montilla Moreno, of Miami, and Maria Fernanda Ferrer Fajardo, of Hialeah, Florida.
David Charles Bellow, of Punta Gorda, and Xu Wei, of Lake Alfred, Florida.
Corey Omar, of Arcadia, and Laura Caitlin Schwan, of Arcadia.
Edward Sean Hunt, of Port Charlotte, and Deborah Ann Sgro, of Port Charlotte.
Brent Richard Walters, of Port Charlotte, and Sarah Frances Chase, of Port Charlotte.
Edward Michael Arguelles, of Port Charlotte, and Angelique Jennette Cangiano, of Punta Gorda.
Elisa Amaris Niles, of Port Charlotte, and Aubrey Michael Thorne, of Port Charlotte.
Dean Lloyd Rice, of Englewood, and Laura Lee Milligan, of Englewood.
Charlotte County divorces
None received.
