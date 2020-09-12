Charlotte County marriages
Alburn Alvin Service, of Port Charlotte, and Connie Marie Kuehn, of Port Charlotte.
Christopher Robert Parro, of Punta Gorda, and Holly Lynn Thurber, of Punta Gorda.
Peyton Shannon Lamoureux, of Port Charlotte, and Michael Adam Lagrasta, of Port Charlotte.
Haley Marie Hanitz, of Punta Gorda, and Ronald Charles Speakman, of Punta Gorda.
Robert Scott Davoli, of Port Charlotte, and Adriane Marie Kaske, of Port Charlotte.
Jennifer Marie Marier, of Port Charlotte, and David Roger Alix, of Port Charlotte.
Jessica Diane Hignight, of Lake Wales, Florida, and Brandon Roland Dement, of Lake Wales, Florida.
Carrie Elizabeth McDonald, of Port Charlotte, and Shawn Michael Baker, of Port Charlotte.
Diane Marie Williams, of Punta Gorda, and John Nicholson Williams, of Delaware, Ohio.
Gil Robert Rodriguez, of Port Charlotte, and Adacelis Rodriguez Llanos, of Port Charlotte.
Daniel Luis Collazo, of Port Charlotte, and Marcela Quintero Clavijo, of Port Charlotte.
Grit Upchurch, of Port Charlotte, and Christopher David Budd, of Port Charlotte.
Rodney Lee Boyd, of Punta Gorda, and Sara Mary-Rita Barr, of Punta Gorda.
Eric Milton Townsend, of Fort Myers, and Larysa Doroshenko, of Englewood.
Orville Anthony Richards, of Port Charlotte, and Jessie Esther Waite, of Port Charlotte.
Ronald Guy Denichilo, of Port Charlotte, and Gina Marie Swoboda, of Port Charlotte.
Douglas Edward Carr, of Port Charlotte, and Terry Jo Rowe, of Port Charlotte.
Tammy Jo Anthoney, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, and Michael Dean Wilkins, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Robert Patrick Morneau, of Elkton, Maryland, and Jennifer Annabel Pollard, of Elkton, Maryland.
Charlotte County divorces
None received.
