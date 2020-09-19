Charlotte County marriages
Amanda Lynn Williams, of Port Charlotte, and James Richard Richardson, of Port Charlotte.
Carrie Lynn Gruber, of Englewood, and Jason Jonathan Colby, of Englewood.
Diana Jean Buchanan, of Englewood, and Charles Edward Dye, of Englewood.
Roy Allan Howell, of Port Charlotte, and Kelly Jo Church, of Port Charlotte.
Eduardo Alejandro Escarra, of Miami Beach, and Francesca Nadia Tebano, of North Port.
Karlie Breanne Witt, of Port Charlotte, and Skylar Max Razwilavich, of North Port.
Frank Joseph Knittel, of Port Charlotte, and Vera Harlin, of Port Charlotte.
Eric Matta, of Port Charlotte, and Elizabeth Christine Brooks, of Port Charlotte.
Trevor Lamont Hanners, of Port Charlotte, and Brianna Joanne Figueroa, of Port Charlotte.
Shawn Allen Dano, of Punta Gorda, and Theresa Marie Riley, of Punta Gorda.
Dennis Robert Shaw, of Port Charlotte, and Joan Ann Chiocchi, of Port Charlotte.
Jeffery Alan Yount, of Port Charlotte, and Jessica Ann Lanzilotta, of Port Charlotte.
Chad Matthew Salk, of Port Charlotte, and Mary Jo Rayfield, of Port Charlotte.
Cecil Glenn Alton, of Rotonda West, and Konrad Steven Vendrak, of Rotonda West.
Richard Robert Pieters, of Rotonda West, and Carolyn Diane Cooper, of Rotonda West.
Victoria Lee Verley, of Port Charlotte, and Nicholas Joseph Uhrman, of Port Charlotte.
Hannah Lois McCotter, of Port Charlotte, and Kyle John Luddington, of Port Charlotte.
Lisa Marie Louey, of Punta Gorda, and Joseph John Marchese, of Punta Gorda.
Leanne Beatty, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Bradley Stephen Hutchison, of Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Michael Robert Isaia, of East Peoria, Illinois, and Mary Diane Shynk, of East Peoria, Illinois.
William Floyd Keith, of White City, Oregon, and Bronwen Kaye Erickson, of White City, Oregon.
Charlotte County divorces
None received.
