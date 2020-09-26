Charlotte County marriages
Serenity Salmeron, of North Port, and Ruben Armando Garcia, of North Port.
Chaldea Pauline Hooper, of Cape Coral, and James Jayden Loose, of Cape Coral.
Lindsay Elizabeth Toy Fisk, of North Port, and Bradley Andrew Swick, of Dublin, Ohio.
Delia Yahaira Baez, of Punta Gorda, and Timothy Ray Clark, of Punta Gorda.
Kevin St. Christopher Smith, of Miramar, Florida, and Kadian Kedeen Reid, of North Port.
Lorenzo Biddines Sr., of Ocala, and Alma Dean Carree, of Punta Gorda.
Corey Louis Girdwood, of Port Charlotte, and Gabrielle Therese Vargas, of Port Charlotte.
William Francis Menster, of Punta Gorda, and Janet Margaret Glavin, of Punta Gorda.
Reba Lynn Taylor, of Port Charlotte, and Shawn Lee Chase, of North Port.
Joseph Kevin Eubanks, of Port Charlotte, and Renee Elaine Mooney, of Port Charlotte.
Mary Margaret Crotty, of Jacksonville, and Michael Paul Chapman, of Port Charlotte.
Eric Lee Hulnick, of Port Charlotte, and Diane Kathryn Hulnick, of Henderson, Nevada.
Brooke Nicole Bivin, of North Port, and Miranda Leigh Holt, of Port Charlotte.
Michael Pierce Hays, of Port Charlotte, and Michaela Alexis Katzman, of Port Charlotte.
Romarrio Anthony Scott, of Punta Gorda, and Ayana Alise Hodges, of Punta Gorda.
Mark Daniel Holstine, of Port Charlotte, and Helen Joan Gamble Speer, of Port Charlotte.
Glenn Augustus Campbell, of Port Charlotte, and Jennifer Lynn Kromer, of Port Charlotte.
Cherry Leila Swagler, of North Fort Myers, and George Zanos, of North Fort Myers.
Judith Ann Lee, of Punta Gorda, and John William Remillard, of Port Charlotte.
Lauren Nicole Van Matre, of Arcadia, and Jordan Thomas Greulich, of Arcadia.
Caitlin Marilyn Licata, of North Port, and Samuel David Mazza, of North Port.
Mary Elizabeth Tirado, of Port Charlotte, and Domenico Meschino, of Port Charlotte.
Stanley Raymond Kalinowski, of North Port, and Corissa Marie Barry, of North Port.
Joseph Thomas Piccolo, of Port Charlotte, and Shelly Lee Sears, of Port Charlotte.
Kenneth Oswin Blair, of Port Charlotte, and Adduni Celeste Inniss, of Port Charlotte.
Slade Douglas Young, of Port Charlotte, and Corinne Nicole Shearer, of Port Charlotte.
Charlotte Ganean Addison, of Port Charlotte, and Brock Ryland Beeney, of Trinity, Florida.
Frederick William Gackenheimer, of Punta Gorda, and Kim Lucille Tarr, of Tempe, Arizona.
Mary Elizabeth Smith, of Port Charlotte, and Frederick Paul Shute, of Port Charlotte.
Renee Marie Davis, of Punta Gorda, and Michael Jeffrey Dye, of Punta Gorda.
Thad Stiffel, of Englewood, and Beth Emily McKenzie, of Englewood.
Patricia Alejandra Mortarini, of Fort Myers, and Juan Carlos Lara-Mendoza, of Fort Myers.
Chase Nathaniel O’Neil, of Port Charlotte, and Madison Taelor Weed, of Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County divorces
Dennis Alliss v. Miralona Alliss
Bobbie Butler v. Royce Butler Jr.
Janie Nell Clark v. Robert Wade Clark
Erica Michelle Diaz v. Joel Angel Diaz
Maria Ann Galfano v. Eric R. Swanson
Eileen R. Huffman v. Marshall A. Huffman
Crystal L. Jolly v. Samuel C. Jolly
Gregory S. Ladzinski v. Joy E. Ladzinski
Jozelle Mitchell v. Roland Charleau
Yanira B. Prado v. Liester Rodriguez
Alberta Pruitt v. Corey Coney
Douglas Matthew Reardon Sr. v. Sheila Colleen Reardon
Sherrie Lynn Schaber v. Thomas William Schaber Jr.
Jarrod Smith v. Brandi Denise Smith
Letitia A. Stafford v. Robert D. Calderwood
Geordany Vancol v. Lesia Nedine Campbell Vancol
