CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES

Edward Louis Snyder, of Port Charlotte, and Rachael Cara Alkema, of North Port.

Larry Lee Dick, of Englewood, and Antonena Ishkova, of Englewood.

Michael Himmelstein, of New York City, and Martha Zmoira, of New York City.

Marjorie Anne Coolen, of Hudson, New Hampshire, and Shawn Christopher Jozokos, of Hudson, New Hampshire.

Miranda Angel Gross, of Punta Gorda, and Sean Micheal Blakeslee, of Punta Gorda.

Carol Ann Martin, of Punta Gorda, and Robert E. Blanco, of Punta Gorda.

Brianna Lynn Gable, of Port Charlotte, and Waylon Wyatt Dressel, of Port Charlotte.

Heather Diana Johnson, of Port Charlotte, and Paul Kevin Cox, of Port Charlotte.

Dylan Bryce Mooney, of Punta Gorda, and Jordan Paige Jensen, of Punta Gorda.

George Bradford Potts, of Punta Gorda, and Jennifer Elizabeth Gilardi, of Punta Gorda.

Teresa Ann Jenkins, of Port Charlotte, and Garry Lynn Hendricks, of Englewood.

Sirirat Seebunpang, of Cape Coral, and Robert Anthony Armillotto, of Cape Coral,

Colette Barbara Buchholz, of Englewood, and Richard George Weimer, of Englewood.

Audra Lynn Jordan, of Punta Gorda, and Thomas Joseph Orlando, of Punta Gorda.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES

Brooke Benge v. Carl Benge

Samantha Diane Cranfield v. Alexander D. Essenwanger

Jody Anne Damon v. Gregory Tyler Damon

Carla Simone Latoya Elizabeth Dorman v. Sha-Neil Watson

Jeffrey Michael Ellis v. Nicole J. Ellis

Lora Freda v. Martin Vasquez

David B. Hogg v. Cynthia G. Hogg

Devonte O. Khouri v. Chayna Khouri

Mikhail Korotich v. Aleksandra Sergeevna Dyakonova

Rachele Elaine Lytle v. Roland Harry Lytle III

Samantha Negrich v. Ronald J. Negrich

Mary V. O’Grady v. Thomas O’Grady

Amanda Perrotta v. Marc Perrotta

Natacha Presume v. Gerard Regis

Regina Valenzuela Reuyan v. Keith Lorenzo Curaraton Chua Sy

Kimberly E. Rose v. Gerald W. Rose

Margaret Couto Shipley v. Jeffrey Arthur Shipley

Cynthia Louise Sullivan v. Greg Whitney Sullivan

Stephen Gary Webb v. Christina Elizabeth Webb

Zarita F. Wright v. Charles Wright

Stanley Wayne Young v. Kathy Young

