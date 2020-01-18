CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES
Edward Louis Snyder, of Port Charlotte, and Rachael Cara Alkema, of North Port.
Larry Lee Dick, of Englewood, and Antonena Ishkova, of Englewood.
Michael Himmelstein, of New York City, and Martha Zmoira, of New York City.
Marjorie Anne Coolen, of Hudson, New Hampshire, and Shawn Christopher Jozokos, of Hudson, New Hampshire.
Miranda Angel Gross, of Punta Gorda, and Sean Micheal Blakeslee, of Punta Gorda.
Carol Ann Martin, of Punta Gorda, and Robert E. Blanco, of Punta Gorda.
Brianna Lynn Gable, of Port Charlotte, and Waylon Wyatt Dressel, of Port Charlotte.
Heather Diana Johnson, of Port Charlotte, and Paul Kevin Cox, of Port Charlotte.
Dylan Bryce Mooney, of Punta Gorda, and Jordan Paige Jensen, of Punta Gorda.
George Bradford Potts, of Punta Gorda, and Jennifer Elizabeth Gilardi, of Punta Gorda.
Teresa Ann Jenkins, of Port Charlotte, and Garry Lynn Hendricks, of Englewood.
Sirirat Seebunpang, of Cape Coral, and Robert Anthony Armillotto, of Cape Coral,
Colette Barbara Buchholz, of Englewood, and Richard George Weimer, of Englewood.
Audra Lynn Jordan, of Punta Gorda, and Thomas Joseph Orlando, of Punta Gorda.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES
Brooke Benge v. Carl Benge
Samantha Diane Cranfield v. Alexander D. Essenwanger
Jody Anne Damon v. Gregory Tyler Damon
Carla Simone Latoya Elizabeth Dorman v. Sha-Neil Watson
Jeffrey Michael Ellis v. Nicole J. Ellis
Lora Freda v. Martin Vasquez
David B. Hogg v. Cynthia G. Hogg
Devonte O. Khouri v. Chayna Khouri
Mikhail Korotich v. Aleksandra Sergeevna Dyakonova
Rachele Elaine Lytle v. Roland Harry Lytle III
Samantha Negrich v. Ronald J. Negrich
Mary V. O’Grady v. Thomas O’Grady
Amanda Perrotta v. Marc Perrotta
Natacha Presume v. Gerard Regis
Regina Valenzuela Reuyan v. Keith Lorenzo Curaraton Chua Sy
Kimberly E. Rose v. Gerald W. Rose
Margaret Couto Shipley v. Jeffrey Arthur Shipley
Cynthia Louise Sullivan v. Greg Whitney Sullivan
Stephen Gary Webb v. Christina Elizabeth Webb
Zarita F. Wright v. Charles Wright
Stanley Wayne Young v. Kathy Young
