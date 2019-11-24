SEBRING — A community action group an area of Lake Placid that has struggled economically has received a federal grant to expand their community center.
In order to make those funds go further, members of the Highway Park Neighborhood Council have requested county help with $9,700 in architectural fees for the expansion. County commissioners, however, have expressed concerns if the HPNC will complete the expansion with its $100,000 grant.
County commissioners argued that, for permit purposes, the HPNC doesn’t need an architect as much as an engineer, and recommended they meet with county staff to work out how the county can best help them.
Shirley Wilson, member of the HPNC and Education Coordinator for the center, said the $100,000 federal grant should be able to triple the size of the Wele Enterprise Zone and Community Resource Center, formerly known as the Village Green Resource Center of Highway Park.
When done, it would have three offices and a common-area conference room.
Commissioner Jim Brooks asked who uses the facility. Wilson said those entities include the HPNC, for meetings and events, and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS).
Other entities and businesses may also rent it for events.
“It’s open to anyone that wants to use it,” Wilson said. “We have had classes in the past.”
Commission Chair Ron Handley, a construction contractor, said the architectural drawing she had submitted to the board would not get the HPNC a building permit. Instead, he said, she needs to have it made into blueprints by an engineer.
He also said engineers “don’t come cheap” and questioned if the grant was enough.
“I question whether you can get all this done for what you’ve got coming,” Handley said.
“I can assure you we will get it done with the funds we have available,” Wilson answered. “We will definitely get it done.”
She also told commissioners, “what’s ours is yours,” with regard to the facility.
However, she also said her understanding was that HPNC had already “paid” the architect for services and was asking to recover that amount from the county.
Handley, looking at the architectural document, said it looked more like a “proposal” for services than a full-scale rendering.
“I don’t think you’ve paid, yet,” Handley said.
Brooks also asked if there was any opportunity to use the municipal service taxing unit funds from Highway Park to pay for the plans.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said those funds are for street lighting and drainage, but wasn’t sure it could be used for capital improvements.
Vosburg said he would look into the matter and get back to the board.
Brooks suggested bringing the matter back to the county commission in December. Wilson said she would meet with Evelyn Colon, HPNC executive director, and bring back more answers on where they stand with the architect, funding and plans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.