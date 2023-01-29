 Skip to main content
Wellen Park Model Home Showcase is set

WELLEN PARK — Wellen Park announced its inaugural Model Home Showcase, set for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

Visitors can take self-guided tours of more than a dozen model homes during the free event, according to a news release by Wellen Park.


Wellen Park mural project

Wellen Park will feature three different mural sites throughout Downtown Wellen.
Wellen Model Showcase 2023

Sarasota-based builder Sam Rodgers Homes offers two Showcase models, including the Edgewater model in Gran Place. 
Walk and Talk

Wellen Park President Rick Severence, right, leads a tour of Downtown Wellen Park recently.
