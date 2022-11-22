NORTH PORT — Wellen Park has announced the three Florida artists chosen to paint large-scale murals in Downtown Wellen, set to open in early 2023.
The murals will be displayed along the main Wellen Park Boulevard entrance and facing The Yard food park and entertainment epicenter.
Artists are Laura Pommier of Port Charlotte, Christian Stanley from central Florida, and Miami muralist Ivan Roque, a release from Wellen Park states.
“We were deeply impressed by these artists, their signature styles, their use of bright joyful colors, and their ability to express an authentic sense of place,” said Christine Masney, vice president of marketing for Wellen Park, an a release. “The murals will reflect the essence of who we are as a community and speak to Downtown Wellen as a space to gather, socialize, connect with others and enjoy being outside and in nature.”
The murals will be completed by mid-January, coinciding with "soft openings" planned by several businesses in Downtown Wellen.
The artists will complete finishing touches and talk to spectators during Downtown Wellen’s official grand opening celebration in April.
Pommier of Port Charlotte painted the colorful “Blooms” mural on the Wellen Park Welcome Center. She has painted murals on the Quality TV Sales building in North Port and at University Town Center in Sarasota. She also recently participated in the Battle of the Brushes Celebrity Artist Matchup at the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda.
“Murals really draw in the public. You take a blank concrete wall and create something pleasant and bigger than life, adding an artistic vibe which is really important to how people see their lives,” said Pommier. “Any time you bring art into someone’s life, that’s what matters.”
