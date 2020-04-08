For 50 years and through thick and thin, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County has worked tirelessly to be a beacon of hope and opportunity for thousands of our community’s children and families, especially for those who need us most.
With incredible support from individuals like you and countless partners, we’ve helped our Club families prevail through economic crises, natural disasters and national tragedies. Today’s unprecedented situation is no different.
We are in this together.
While the effect of this global pandemic continues to alter life as we know it, we need your help to fight the uncertainty that threatens the livelihood of our community and its future leaders, our local Boys & Girls Club members.
These children are currently facing serious challenges that no child should ever have to experience. Challenges that could not only devastate their paths to success, but also the vibrancy of our local economy such as food insecurity, learning loss, skill regression and lack of access to critical resources.
While our Clubs may be closed until May 1, we have transformed our current operations so we are still able to meet our Club members’ most basic needs while empowering them to continue discovering their own greatness.
Our families depend on us to help their children achieve their full potential, and now, with your generosity, we’re positioned to make our greatest impact yet, and at a time when we’re needed the most.
Please give today to support our heightened efforts during this time of uncertainty. All gifts, no matter the size, will help us make a tremendous impact.
Thanks to the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust, you can double your impact through the 2020 Flanzer Contribution Matching Program. All gifts between $5 to $500 will be matched, 1:1, at FlanzerTrust.org.
Be sure to designate your gift to Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.
Together, we can ensure Great Futures continue to Start Here..
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.