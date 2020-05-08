ENGLEWOOD — Last fall, Sarasota County expected that by now, West Dearborn Street would be on the way to its new, updated look.
That goal proved too optimistic.
Kimley-Horn engineering designs call for decorative crosswalk pavers in pastel colors at the intersections, new streetlights, additional parking and other amenities along West Dearborn Street.
But not right now. The public — and the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board — shouldn't expect to see construction within the year.
"(Kimley-Horn) is finalizing 100% plans, and acquisition of easements is still needed," county spokeswoman Brianne Grant said Friday. The easements are needed before the county can put a construction contract out for bids.
There will be a "construction start date of no earlier than May 2021," Grant said.
Due to COVID-19, CRA Advisory Board meetings have been canceled, including a scheduled meeting for Monday. Without the meetings, the advisory board hasn't been presented any updates on the project. Also, the CRA office on West Dearborn remains closed to the public due to the virus.
The county expects the project to cost $7 million. The finance plan calls for the CRA to borrow the funding internally from the county, rather than going to a lending institution. Borrowing from the county also spares the CRA the added cost of interest payments.
The Englewood CRA itself finances redevelopment and other projects through tax-increment financing, known as TIF. The TIF strategy calls for a portion of property tax revenue increases within the CRA to be channeled back for infrastructure and other projects. The Englewood CRA saw a drop in revenue due to the recession, but in recent years, the annual funding built back up as the economy recovered.
The Englewood CRA includes properties centered on West Dearborn Street and McCall Road, the town's historic business center. Its boundaries are from Forked Creek in the north, to the Sarasota-Charlotte county line. The district goes east to the Paul Morris Industrial Park, west to the Sarasota County portion of Manasota Key.
First created in 1998, the CRA sunsets in 2029.
