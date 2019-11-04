ENGLEWOOD — Looks like West Dearborn power poles are here to stay — at least on most of the street.
Only property owners on the business district's 400 block will see the power poles disappear in front of their businesses.
Jordan Leep — a Kimley Horn consulting engineer on redesign and renovations to West Dearborn Street and South McCall Road — had been asked by the Englewood Community Redevelopment Advisory Board to talk to Florida Power & Light officials about the potential costs to underground the lines.
FPL estimated the "hard costs" at more than $300,000, the project could take more than four months to engineer, six to eight months to put the lines underground for the whole street. That in turn could delay the refurbishing of West Dearborn a year or more. The CRA goal is to start work on Dearborn in May and complete construction next year.
However, Leep explained along the 400 block, utility lines already run along an alley behind the Dearborn Street buildings. The power line along Dearborn on that block only powers the streetlights. Kimley Horn could design the underground wiring to the streetlights with minimal expense and impacts to the project.
"The easy decision now is to deal with the 400 block, if we can do it," CRA manager Debbie Marks suggested. Any additional underground moving of power lines could be reconsidered at a later date, she said.
One-on-one meetings
Kimley Horn expects to be ready Dec. 8 to present Sarasota County commissioners with final plans for the renovations and revitalization of West Dearborn and South McCall. The commissioners have the final say whether the project moves forward or not.
The following week, Marks said, she intends to schedule one-on-one meetings with individual property owners. The goal is to review the details of what changes the owner can expect fronting their properties.
To learn more, call the Englewood CRA office at 941-473-9795.
