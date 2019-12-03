Hurricane season ends for 2019
Hurricane season wrapped up on Nov. 30, proving to be a quiet one for Southwest Florida, but emergency management officials said this season provided good practice for future tropical events.
"What Dorian turned out to be was a very good practice for us," said Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller.
In Sarasota County, Emergency Management Director Ed McCrane said Dorian provided a way to test out the changes the county put in place after Hurricane Irma in 2017. Those changes included an electronic list of people with medical needs, rather than paper documents, staffing plans to open 11 shelters, and a new transportation plan for those without vehicles.
"Everything we put in place was ready to go, but we did not have to completely utilize everything, so that was good," McCrane said.
Both counties had other test runs activating their emergency operations centers, but Dorian was the only actual event they prepared for during the 2019 hurricane season.
In Sarasota, McCrane said the county realized during Dorian preparations, it needed a better system to get information out to all county employees and partners.
"We provide updates to all the county staff and all of our partners throughout the season," he said. "When something is threatening, we call it a flash report. Once we activate the EOC, we do situation reports with more details."
He encouraged the public to use the off-season to replenish their hurricane supplies to be ready for any disaster.
Residents can sign up for CodeRED notifications at https://www.scgov.net/government/public-utilities-water/customer-services/codered-notification-system.
Military museum opens family history program
PUNTA GORDA - The Military Heritage Museum kicked off its new military family history program Tuesday afternoon, where residents can explore copious military records regarding their veteran ancestors.
The museum is using Fold3, by Ancestry, a collection of original military records including stories, photos and personal documents of men and women who served in the military.
The online records go back as far as the Revolutionary War and a majority of these come from the U.S. National archives, the National Archives of the U.K. and other international records.
Firefighters strip down to help others, again
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood firefighters have taken the shirts off their backs — all to help others. They want to help the Harrington family with sales from their 2020 calendar.
The Englewood Firefighters Benevolent Association issued its Englewood Area Fire Control District calendar in which firefighters pose shirtless each month.
Calendars are $10 each and the proceeds help the benevolent association to support nonprofits and various charitable projects, explains Krista Powell. The firefighters printed 1,000 copies of the calendar this year.
This year, a portion of the proceeds will help Kevin and Cecile Harrington, owners of the Simply Yum-Yum Bakery and Deli. The Harringtons have been longtime supporters of the firefighters and sponsors of their calendar.
Harrington, 59, was involved in a car crash and is still recovering from his injuries.
Calendars can be purchased at Howards Restaurant, Obee’s Subs, the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, other Englewood businesses and Sam’s Subs and Soups in Port Charlotte, or at the fire district’s administrative office, 516 Paul Morris Drive.
For more information, call the fire district at 941-474-3311.
