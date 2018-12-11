Christmas Bazaar St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church hosts its Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 14-15. It will include North Port High School’s Advanced Women’s Chorus and Concert Choir performing at 4 p.m. Friday and, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, the female duet Svitanok will perform in the Church Hall. The bazaar is from 10 a.m-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Library celebration
Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library celebrates the library’s first year of operation with a volunteer recognition and holiday reception from 3-4:30 p.m. today, at the Shannon Staub Public Library Meeting Room, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
AMVETS Town Hall
AMVETS Post 2000 hosts a members-only Town Hall at the post at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. It will include AMVETS 2000 members, Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of AMVETS. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Holiday sale
Friends of the North Port Public Library hosts a holiday sale in mid-December. Among the gifts available will be children books, garden stones and gift cards to restaurants. It takes place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15 and then from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17. Proceeds support children reading programs.
Cookie walk
St. Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church hosts its Sunday School Cookie Walk from 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Dec. 15 at the church, 4200 S. Biscayne Drive. A small box filled with a variety of cookies is $7; large box is $10. Proceeds benefit the church’s youth attending summer camps.
AVMETS Christmas
The annual Sons of AMVETS Christmas Dinner is 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 at AMVETS Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. The dinner includes prime rib, salad, baked potato, roll and dessert for $12. Tickets are on sale until Thursday, 2019, Dec. 13. Proceeds benefit the general fund. For more information, call 941-429-5403.
Friends of Wildlife
The North Port Friends of Wildlife hosts a talk by Cora Berchem at 6 p.m. Dec. 19, at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. She will be discussing manatees, their biology, habits and status of their population along with threats to their well-being. For more information, call 941-876-3720 or visit www.northport friendsofwildlife.org.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
