Scooters for vets
The Sons of Amvets Post 2000 hosts a Philly cheesesteak dinner Dec. 21. The dinner, from 5-7 p.m., costs a donation of $8 with proceeds benefiting Scooters for Veterans. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Concert Band
The North Port Concert Band has scheduled its 32nd season. It continues Dec. 16 with “Christmas Winds.” An afternoon show, “Thanks for the Memories” takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, and that’s followed by a 3 p.m. Feb. 17 concert called Sweet Suites. A concert called “Let’s Dance” is set for 7:30 p.m. March 28, and the season wraps up at 3 p.m. April 28, 2019, with “On The Menu.” All concerts are at the North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., at North Port High School
For more information, visit www.northportconcertband.org. Tickets are also on sale at the box office at the high school campus from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.