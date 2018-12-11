Cookie, candy sale
Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 2000 hosts a cookie and candy sale starting at 11 a.m. Dec. 22 with lunch served from noon-3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary-sponsored charities. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Relay for Life
Relay for Life is set for April 13, 2019, at North Port High School’s football field. The leaders are currently looking for people wanting to form teams for fundraising along with survivors, people currently fighting cancer and caregivers of those who have had or currently has cancer so they can be honored at the event. Register online at www.relayforlife.org/northportfl or call Melina Frederick at 941-447-0475 or email melinafrederick@yahoo.com.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Back Pack Angels
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels, meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The group delivers hygiene products to North Port schools for students in need. For more information visit www.backpackangels.org or call Susan Ricard at 941-423-6347.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.