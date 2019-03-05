Audubon Society
The Venice Audubon Society hosts a program on Florida and friendly plants for region landscaping. It takes place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at Venice Audubon Center on Annex Road behind R.L. Anderson County Building in South Venice. For more information, call 941-445-2575 or email meking6@gmail.com.
Plant sale
Allamanda Garden Club of North Port hosts its fundraising plant sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 16 at 4483 Persian Lane, North Port. It will include annuals, houseplants, perennials, supplies and other items. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship fund. The club meets at 1 p.m. on the fourth Friday of the month September through May at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. For more information, visit www.allamandagardenclub.com.
Back Pack Angels
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels, meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The group delivers hygiene products to North Port schools for students in need. For more information visit www.backpackangels.org or call Susan Ricard at 941-423-6347.
Wind Ensemble
The Sun Coast Wind Ensemble has its next performance at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22 at Suncoast Catherdra MCC, 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice. A variety of songs from “Miss Saigon,” “Les Miserables,” “Dances with Wolves” and “Aladdin” will be included with performers from North Port, Port Charlotte, Englewood and other areas as part of the ensemble. Admission is $5 at the door.
Tour de Parks
Friends of Legacy Trail hosts its annual Tour de Parks ride on Sunday, March 24. It starts and finishes at Venice Train Depot, 303 East Venice Avenue, Venice. There are 21-, 35- or 62-mile rides along Legacy Trail and other routes. Registration is $40 through Feb. 27; $45 between Feb. 28-March 20 and $50 after March 20. The 62-mile ride begins at 7:30 a.m.; the 21-mile ride begins at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.friendsofthelegacytrail.org.
Quarter auction
A North Port Quarter Auction will benefit North Port High School Project Graduation at 6:30 p.m. April 16 at Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, call 941-586-8126 or email npqainfo@gmail.com.
Fundraiser
North Port High School Project Graduation’s fundraiser are plastic lawn signs in blue and white celebrating North Port graduates. The cost is $20 per sign and includes the sign and a stake. For more information, contact Project Graduation at nphsprojectgrad@gmail.com or find it on facebook at NPHSProjGrad.
Vegas Night
The Rotary Club of North Port Central hosts Vegas Casino Gaming Night from 5:30 — 10 p.m. March 30 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. Tickets cost $55 until March 10 and $60 between March 10-March 27. No tickets will be sold at the door. To purchase tickets, call Maria at 941-426-0083 or email info@rotaryclubof northportcentral.com.
Scholarship available
Allamanda Garden Club has two scholarships available for $2,000 each with a deadline of March 31. Requirements: Must be a college junior or senior or graduate/doctoral students pursuing degrees in the sciences or horticulture-related fields. College sophomores going into junior year are eligible. Preference to students who are residents of North Port, Port Charlotte, Englewood or Venice. For more information or to apply, visit allamandagardenclub.com or contact Lisa Colburn by emailing info@AllamandaGardenClub.com.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Relay for Life
Relay for Life is set for April 13 at North Port High School’s football field. The leaders are currently looking for people wanting to form teams for fundraising along with survivors, people currently fighting cancer and caregivers of those who have had or currently has cancer so they can be honored at the event. Register online at www.relayforlife.org/northportfl or call Melina Frederick at 941-447-0475 or email melinafrederick@yahoo.com.
Plant Native DayThe Mangrove Chapter, Florida Native Plant Society will hold its 16th annual “Plant Native” Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. For more information, contact Cedar Point Environmental Park at 941-475-0769.
Woodstock tribute
The Englewood Elks present Feelin’ Alright!, tribute to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock starring Pat Surface and American Pie at 7:30 p.m. March 9 at the lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Tickets are $25 plus tax with an optional dinners for $15 or $20 plus tax. For information call 941-474-1404.
Sailing classes
Learn to sail or refresh your skills with Englewood Sailing Association’s Adult Sailing Class. Class will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily March 11-14 at the ESA Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Cost is $195 per person and registration is open at the Englewood Family YMCA. You must be able to swim. ESA instructors are certified through U.S. Sailing and are trained in CPR and First Aid. For additional information contact Rosemary at 941-223-9807 or visit englewoodsailing.org.
Bluegrass in the ParkEveryone is invited to enjoy country and bluegrass music from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday rain or shine at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. The shows are free and done in cooperation with the Sarasota County Parks Department. The program runes through April 15.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. For membership information, call Andy Hackleman at 941 830-5082, or email him at a.hackleman@yahoo.com.
