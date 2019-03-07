Volunteers sought
North Port Meals on Wheels seeks drivers for deliveries starting April 1. The job requires about 90 minutes of commitment per week. It starts about 9:30 a.m. at 13624 Tamiami Trail. To volunteer or for more information, call 941-474-8802 or email northportmeals onwheels@gmail.com.
Archaeological society
The Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Blvd. The meeting features archaeologist Robert Carr talking about Everglades: Lost Creeks and Prehistoric Sites. For more information, visit www.wmslss.org.
‘Better Together 2019’Gulf Coast Community Foundation will hold its “Better Together” luncheon featuring educator Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president of University of Maryland-Baltimore County, Friday, March 8 at the Ritz-Carlton, 1111 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Sarasota: 11-11:45 a.m. registration; 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. lunch, program.
Fee: $75 (includes lunch); prepaid reservation required. Register at: Eventbrite.com/e/better-together-2019-dr-freeman-a-hrabowski- iii-tickets-54972751981.
AMVETS dinner
AMVETS Post 2000 Ladies Auxiliary hosts a St. Patrick dinner from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, March 17. It includes corned beef, potatoes, cabbage and dessert for a $10 donation. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Friends of Wildlife
The North Port Friends of Wildlife hosts a discussion at 6 p.m. March 20 at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, featuring Mollie Holland. Holland will discuss waterways in the region. For more information, call 941-876-3720 or visit www.north portfriendsof wildlife.org.
