IslandWalk
Dance the night away to your favorite hits from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, and more when IslandWalk resident Mike Hartman spins for the oldies dance party on May 25.
The event is free and open to the first 180 who use IslandWalk’s online registration system.
Enjoy the oldies dance party starting at 7 p.m. on May 25, doors open at 6 p.m. …
Have lunch with neighbors at the IslandWalk Memorial Day on the Lanai Celebration. Live music will be hosted by Ashley and Justin Bloomquist, as you enjoy lunch.
Price to enjoy lunch is $12 and is open to residents, to see a full menu check out the community newsletter.
Enjoy music, food and friends starting at 11:30 a.m. on May 27.
Renaissance
Renaissance’s picnic by the pool will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 25 in the community resort center. Please RSVP by May 17 to lifestyle director Alexis at renaissance clubhouse@gmail.com.
Pull back the curtain at Venice Theater and enjoy a free hour and a half tour of the theater on May 16. The tour is limited to 20 people, and will follow with lunch at Luna. Lunch at Luna will be separate checks.
Those interested in participating in the May 16 tour should email lifestyle director Alexis at renaissanceclubhouse@gmail.com. Enjoy the Venice Theater with a tour at 10:30 a.m. on May 16, the tour is free.
Enjoy a free tour of The 1927 Historical Train Depot on May 18 with other residents. The free tour begins at 11 a.m., and those planning to attend should meet at the clubhouse at 10:15 a.m.
Please RSVP by May 15 to lifestyle director Alexis at renaissance clubhouse@gmail.com.
Celebrate international museum day with a visit to three museums. Enjoy mini golf, crafts and a shark rodeo at The Venice Museum & Archives, followed by a tour, period games and toys at The Lord-Higel House. The day closes out with the unveiling the Venice Achieves unveiling of the new circus arena model at the The 1927 Historical Train Depot.
Enjoy a tour of the train depot, a scavenger hunt and model trains at the depot following the unveiling.
Celebrate international museum day from
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18, a free trolley will run between the three sites. Please RSVP by May 15 by emailing lifestyle director Alexis at renaissanceclub house@gmail.com. …
Enjoy wine and cheese by the pool May 22, the event is BYOB but wine and cheese will be provided. To participate in the free event, email lifestyle director Alexis at renaissance clubhouse@gmail.com.
Gran Paradiso
Gran Paradiso will host a “learn and live with snakes” on May 31. The class is being hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and teaches residents about living with local snakes. The class is free and open to Gran Paradiso residents and starts at 5 p.m. at the clubhouse, for more information call lifestyle director Loraine Welch at 941-234-0450 option 3.
