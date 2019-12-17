Artist Talk
ENGLEWOOD - Kaytee Esser, exhibiting artist in the Mangrove Gallery at the Englewood Art Center, 350 S. McCall Road, is giving an artist talk based on her paintings from 1-2 p.m. Dec. 20. The theme is “The Language of Dance” and displays dances from Africa to Native American. The talk is free and open event, and the last day before the Art Center closes for the holidays. For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC, or call 941-474-5548.
Tuba Christmas Concert
VENICE - There will be a tuba Christmas concert at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Venice Gazebo in Centennial Park in downtown Venice.
Venice Farmers Market
VENICE - The weekly Venice Farmers Market takes place each Saturday morning at Avenue Des Parques next to Venice City Hall. Local farmers, fishermen, bakers, craftsmen, artists and others sell their wares. It’s a weekly celebration of the best of Venice where you can get fresh seasonal Florida fruits and vegetables direct from the growers.
Historic Spanish Point
OSPREY - Holidays at The Point, takes place at White Cottage Lawn overlooking Little Sarasota Bay. Coming up next is Starlight & Fire: A New Year’s Eve Celebration — 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Ring in the new year with lawn games, hula hoop and dance contests for kids, s’mores roasting, holiday treats, cash bar and music.
Tickets for each event are $15 for adults, $7 for kids (aged 12 and younger). Tickets for Historic Spanish Point Members are $12 for adults, $5 for kids (aged 12 and younger).
Tickets can be purchased online at historicspanishpoint.org/holidays-at-the-point.
Venice Chorale
VENICE - The Venice Chorale provides music education and performance opportunities to singers from fourth grade to post-retirement, and three concerts of premier choral music at the Venice Performing Arts Center every season, building community through love
Tickets are $20-$25, $5 students and available online at thevenicechorale.org, or at the VPAC box office, in person or by calling 941-218-3779 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Group discounts are available.
Religious events at Gazebo
VENICE - Christmas Candlelight Celebration presented by Venice Bible Church at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 at Centennial Park Gazebo. More info: venicebiblechurch.com
The Grand Chanukah Klezmer Festival will be from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 in Centennial Park. More info: chabadofvenice.com
Learn Sarasota’ History on a Trolley Ride
SARASOTA - Sue Blue and her famous Saturday morning historic downtown trolley tours are ready to roll. The red trolley leaves Pioneer Park, 1260 12th Street, at 10 a.m. and returns at noon.
It takes place on Jan. 11 and 25, Feb. 8 and 22, March 14 and 28 and April 4. A ticket to ride is $35. Reservations required by contacting Linda Garcia at 941-364-9076.
Intagliata lecture series continues
VENICE - The next program in the Betty Intagliata Lecture Series will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 21, at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice Pinebrook Road, Venice.
Doris Weatherford, author of two books on the suffrage movement, will present “Florida and Women’s Suffrage.” Seating is limited.
Permanent funding for the Betty Intagliata Lecture Series is provided by the Bill Jervey Jr. Charitable Foundation.
Murder Mystery dinner
ROTONDA - Are you a sleuth? Like to solve a good mystery? The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda W., is sponsoring a Murder Mystery Dinner on Jan. 18. Cocktail hour is 5-6 pm, continuing on with family-style dinner from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $25 ($45 per couple). Eight people per table.
Deadline for tickets is Jan. 10. No walk-ins. Call Tina, Delores or Laura at 697-3616 for details.
