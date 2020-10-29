In April, North Port city officials adopted an array of changes to the West Villages master plan.

Among the details were a small land annexation to North Port, a place for a hotel/resort at the CoolToday Park baseball complex, a giant school campus, police and fire substations, commercial development along a yet-to-be-built corridor that would someday run to the Gulf beaches — and lots of new homes.

Although the talk of West Villages growth provided a clearer picture of its future,. many of the changes require public feedback and commission approval.

Among items talked about or changes adopted were:

• Annexation into North Port of the 1.6-acre Duke Commercial Center from unincorporated Sarasota County. Its future was not clear, however.


• Large land swaps for proposed school sites on a yet-developed corridor — Manasota Beach Road and River Road — linking North Port to the north end of Englewood and Manasota Key.

• A hotel at CoolToday Park, the Atlanta Braves spring training complex within the West Villages Improvement District.

• Public safety substations serving the new communities.

• Amending boundaries or adding land to Villages F and G, also modifying rights of way for roads within West Villages.

North Port, at the request of its previous owner, annexed much of the former Taylor Ranch in 2002, and that has since become the fast-growing colossus of West Villages.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments